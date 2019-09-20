World's First Certified Plastic-Neutral Wellness Company Natreve Announces Partnership with Two-Time Basketball Champion and Los Angeles Guard Danny Green

Natreve's status as an industry leading, top-tier wellness brand—and the first of its kind to be certified plastic-neutral—opened the door for this new collaboration with Danny, as he himself is a proven advocate for community, sustainability, and wellness. As Danny's official health partner, Natreve will provide him with premium nutritional support to maintain his health and well-being throughout the demanding 2019-2020 basketball season. Natreve will also provide wellness support to Danny's own charity, Team Green Basketball Camp , a national basketball camp dedicated to helping young players improve their game while teaching them valuable life lessons.

"I am very excited to partner with Natreve for all of my nutritional support needs," Green said. "To find a company that can provide me with premium nutritional support while also aligning with my off the court initiatives and community priorities is huge for me. Working with the team at Natreve has been tremendous and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for this partnership," he added.

"Our partnership is absolutely one that is unique where we share the same vision in community outreach and involvement as well as a better planet and future," said Roland Radu, CEO of Natreve. "He is a pillar in his community and sport which we admire and look up to and we couldn't be more proud than to be involved with him," finished Radu.

The obvious connection between a premium wellness company and star athlete made the partnership likely, but it was the shared commitment to social good that made this new arrangement a truly outstanding fit. OpenSponsorship facilitated the partnership, utilizing its social insights data, and AI powered by IBM Watson. Natreve and Danny hope to make a major difference through this new relationship, through their shared social commitment and vision for a sustainable planet and a healthier future.

About Natreve

Your premium wellness company, Natreve produces science-backed, real-food nutraceuticals to support a healthy, active lifestyle. Natreve protein powders, bars, and wellness supplement drink mixes are 100% natural, Informed-Sport certified, and free of GMOs, gluten, hormones, and pesticides. The first certified plastic-neutral nutraceutical company, Natreve sustainably sources and produces each product and helps people living in poverty build better futures. For more information, please visit www.natreve.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

