World's First Crypto Hardware Wallet for ERC-721(NFT) has arrived
Mar 14, 2019, 09:00 ET
- D'CENT has revealed world's first card type cold wallet with support for ERC-721
- The company is running a GIVEAWAY Event for GAME projects based on blockchain.
- 20 projects will receive custom designed card type cold wallets at FREE of Charge.
SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Hardware Wallet Company D'CENT is releasing the world's first cold storage for storing tokenized 'game items' at the end of April.
It is worth noting that D'CENT, created by IoTrust, supports Non-Fungible Token (NFT). NFT is an irreplaceable token with distinguishable element, which is useful for trading unique goods that hold their own unique values. CryptoKitties is the best example of tokenized game items based on ERC-721 standard. D'CENT supports ERC-721 standard and these tokenized game items can be stored inside the wallet.
Prior to official launch of D'CENT card wallet, the company will conduct GIVEAWAY event as development support to blockchain projects. Applications can be made through the company's official website or at Onoffmix platform from March 18th until March 29th (midnight KST). All companies based on blockchain and game applications can apply. To the 20 lucky winning projects, D'CENT will provide each winner with 50 pieces of card wallets custom printed with the winner's own design.
"We have yet to see in the current market, a cold wallet that can support ERC-721-based tokens. We look forward to much interest and participation from dApp Games," said Sangsu Baek, CEO of D'CENT.
SOURCE IoTrust
