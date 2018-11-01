World's First Device Guards Against EMPs and Solar Storms

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes and businesses around the country have installed surge protection devices to guard against nearby lightning strikes and power line surges. Such protective measures help to prevent damage to sensitive electronics, including computers, appliances, and televisions. Inventor of the EMPStorm, Dr. Arthur Bradley, a NASA engineer and author of numerous bestselling books on family preparedness, claims that while valuable, such devices do little to protect against two unique threats: the electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and the solar coronal mass ejection (CME).

Electromagnetic Pulse and Solar Storm (credit: A. Bradley) Power Line Transients from EMP or Solar Storm (credit: A. Bradley)

An EMP is a powerful electromagnetic disturbance that results when a nuclear warhead is detonated in the atmosphere. In 2001, the government appointed the "EMP Commission" to study the threat and its possible effects on our nation's infrastructures. They concluded that an EMP "has the capability to produce significant damage to critical infrastructures that support the fabric of U.S. society." Such an attack would induce enormous energy pulses on the electrical grid, resulting in widespread damage to electronics.

A similar disturbance could result from a solar event, known as a coronal mass ejection. Dr. Bradley explains that a CME is a plasma of charged particles that washes over the earth and causes tremendous currents to flow in long conductors. Such ejections are common and well documented, with the Sun producing one about every 3-5 days. Incredibly powerful solar storms strike the Earth once every 100-200 years, with the last one occurring in 1859. That storm, known as the "Carrington Event," was so powerful that it resulted in telegraph stations catching fire.

"An EMP or large CME would cause extensive damage not only to the electrical grid, but also to electronics connected to it," says Dr. Bradley. He goes on to explain that the long-duration energy pulse would result in the immediate destruction of existing surge protection devices. To address these grave threats, he announced the development of a new whole-house surge protection device, the "EMPStorm," which is specifically designed to guard against the conducted pulses resulting from an EMP or solar storm.

According to Dr. Bradley, the "EMPStorm," is already receiving national attention. "People are pre-ordering it for their homes and businesses because it's the first of its kind. Not only will it protect against commonplace surges, such as lightning, it will also guard against EMPs and solar storms. Product development information, as well as additional discussion of these threats, can be found at http://empstorm.com.

