World's First Digital Shipping Company to Form in 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- They call this initiative "The Contopia Factor," or TCF for short, a paraphrase of the well-known reality show using a new buzzword. Contopia (a mesh of "Container" and "Utopia"), is a term used to describe a world where every shipping container is real-time IoT connected.

Contopia, Shipping Container Utopia by Loginno

During the 6-month process, shipping companies of mid to small size will have the chance to submit an executive summary, detailing what they will do exactly if they are selected to equip their entire fleet with Loginno's patented AGAM devices. A panel of industry leaders will then decide who will be the lucky winner to be propelled to the forefront of marine innovation.

"The benefits to the selected shipping company are huge," says Nir Gartzman, co-founder of theDOCK, one of the leading global maritime innovation hubs, who is also a partner in TCF, "first and foremost, the selected shipping company will be forever etched in history as the first shipping company to go full digital on their container fleet, but not only that: creating Contopia will have a significant effect on the bottom line of that shipping company, decreasing operational costs, and gaining competitive advantages because of the upgraded services they could offer their customers."

theDOCK is part of a group of Contopia partners, all innovation leaders and market leaders in their space, such as Lloyd's Register (leader of the classification and marine services market), Sunwoda (electronics manufacturing giant) and IAI (defense innovation leader), with more to be unveiled soon. Says Dr. Rami Pugatch, one of the leading operations researchers at the department of industrial engineering and management at BGU, itself a TCF partner: "We are going to create a unique sandbox, previously unseen in the marine sector, in which many Contopia use cases could be tested in real-life scenarios." Some of the use cases include the onboarding of scale-less weight measurement, SOLAS VGM compliant, the development of a "Cyber Seal" certificate to replace a container's physical seal, as well as use cases in operational optimization, supply chain management, smart cargo insurance and frictionless country borders.

"The shipping industry is ripe for disruption and for a dramatic technological upgrade," said Shachar Tal, Loginno co-founder in a recent interview to software giant SAP. Loginno co-founder Amit Aflalo adds: "The Contopia Factor serves shipping companies with an offer they can't refuse: a package of competitive advantages, profitability improvements and the halo of being a true innovator. I don't know of any eligible shipping company who would miss such an opportunity."

The Contopia Factor competition is open for proposals by eligible shipping companies until mid-March 2019 at http://bit.ly/Contopia

