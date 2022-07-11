World's first natural darkening shampoo, MODAMODA nominated one of the top 4 finalists in the 'North America Awards' at 2022 Cosmoprof Las Vegas

This year marks the 19th edition of Cosmoprof North America-Las Vegas – the leading global B2B beauty exhibition attended by over 1,400 companies and 40,000 visitors from around the world. Cosmoprof worldwide trade shows are held annually in a beauty industry hub of each continent: Las Vegas for the Americas, Bologna for Europe, Hong Kong for Chinese-speaking regions, Bangkok for Southeast Asia, and Mumbai for South Asia. Display sections include skin care, hair care, nail care, toiletries, fragrances, organic beauty products, tools, and accessories. It is the most important B2B event attended by beauty suppliers and bio startups, as well as global cosmetics companies.

MODAMODA has prioritized North America, the largest haircare market in the world, for its global expansion, and is planning to win large-scale contracts from global buyers at the Cosmoprof Las Vegas event. The concept MODAMODA is fronting for the exhibition is 'The world's first hair darkening shampoo applying the natural browning process seen in bananas'. Accordingly, the key color of the stand is yellow, and the exhibit design focuses on this natural browning effect. There is also a space where corporate buyers and general consumers can experience MODAMODA shampoo firsthand.

The nomination of MODAMODA as a finalist for the hair category of Cosmoprof NA Awards along with Blackwood For Men, SONIMEDI and TruffLuv is attracting a great deal of attention from the American beauty industry in the run-up to the event. Finalists were selected based on five factors: innovation, marketability, marketing impact, capacity of brand building, and promotion and cultivating relationships. From the hair color product section, MODAMODA was the only one selected.

Aiden Bae, the CEO of MODAMODA, stated, "Our entry in the upcoming Cosmoprof-Las Vegas event will signal MODAMODA's full-blown entry on to the global stage", adding, "Even before the event, we received many calls from companies enquiring about our export plans. So we are very hopeful that this exhibition will produce a very positive outcome in terms of winning deals from large buyers."

About MODAMODA

MODAMODA is a global hair-care company established in April 2021 using proprietary technology based on a patented ingredient for darkening hair. Through joint development with Professor Haeshin Lee of KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), MODAMODA launched its functional hair coloring product 'MODAMODA Pro-Change Black Shampoo' in the US in June 2021. The Pro-Change Black Shampoo is a natural product, free from hair-dye chemicals and tar-based pigments. It is based on the principle of polyphenols attached to the surface of hair cuticles undergoing 'natural browning' when they come into contact with oxygen in the air. When it was launched, the product received rave reviews from consumers who needed to treat their gray or white hair caused by aging. Over 3.2 million bottles have been sold to date. A series of post-launch live shows on home shopping channels in Korea had record sell-outs. This product is now available in the US, Japan, Taiwan, as well as Southeast Asian markets.

