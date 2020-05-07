World's First Non-Touch Smart Sterilizer From Nomu

HONG KONG, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the virus continues to spread, the latest news reports show that the infection is mainly transmitted by air droplets. For example, sneezing mixed with the virus will spread to the surrounding environment through the upper respiratory tract. Even adults with strong immune systems can be vulnerable in places with a high population density, frequent commuting, and poor air circulation. The bacterium comes into contact with human skin, the respiratory tract, and the sensory system, invading humans, causing various epidemic diseases. The well-known OEM smartphone brand Nomu is now here to help fight the virus with a non-touch smart sterilizer for killing bacteria.

The touch-less infrared sanitizer to prevent cross-infection

The Bacterium is also spread by direct contact such as through the hands and feet. Exposure through elevators, tableware, pets, toilet bowls, and other items can also cause spread. Nomu Infrared Sanitizer is mainly used for disinfectant spray, can also be put on the home main entrance, and spray perfume on door handles and elevator buttons, in addition to public transportation, restrooms, office areas, and cloakrooms. Here are the main 6 features.

Smart sensor

The sterilizer's automatic smart induction operation means that users will only need to put their hand under it for the product to automatically spray disinfectant into the hand. Dual nozzle

The dual nozzle of the Nomu Infrared Sanitizer has a disinfectant water spray outlet on the side and bottom. The side nozzle is mainly used for the disinfection of moving objects such as human hands and courier packaging. The downward nozzle is mainly for the position of the door handle, and back up for the side nozzle. Customize spray metering

The spraying volume can be adjusted according to the user's needs. The device can also be sprayed 200 times, and a small volume spray can be sprayed 300 times; more than enough to meet the need for a week of spray disinfection. Three smart modes: Away Mode + People mode + Manual adjustment mode

When the product detects that an object is approaching within a distance of 0-100 cm, it immediately enters the state to be sprayed and guides the approaching object to leave. This mode is suitable for elevators and toilets. In the people mode, when the product detects that an object is approaching within a distance of 0-50 cm, it will immediately spray disinfectant, from the object approaching to leaving, only spray once. People can put it in any position without any restrictions. The product package includes double-sided tape that can be used multiple times, can be pasted anywhere. Special lanyard suspension design can be hung at a high place to disinfect a larger environment.

