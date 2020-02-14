World's First Patented, Environmentally Friendly, Fuel Stabilizing Filter Now at the Home Depot, Walmart, Tractor Supply, Amazon; B3C Launches New Website

CONWAY, S.C., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B3C Fuel Solutions, LLC, inventor of the new patented IN-TANK FUEL STABILIZING FILTER, announces its availability at The Home Depot, Walmart, Tractor Supply, and on Amazon.com.

Fuel Life keeps gas fresh longer than any existing technology on the market today, improving engine operation and consumer satisfaction while reducing gas emissions and hazardous waste disposal. The new filter is a next-generation fuel stabilizer engineered for a global platform, designed to be compliant with all worldwide regulations, an industry first.

Fuel Life is an easy, clean, drop-in-the-tank (on machine or feeder can) fuel stabilizing filter. Two patents: 1. Water Removal, 2. Contaminant Removal. Clean and Dry gasoline can not go bad for up to two years. B3CFuel.com.

FUEL LIFE TM is an easy-to-use filter that is placed in gasoline fuel tanks. It removes the water and harmful contaminants that make gas go bad, improving gas quality so it lasts longer, which is good for consumers and the environment. FUEL LIFE is non-chemical, non-hazardous, non-toxic, multi-year protection.

Millions of engines, including boats, motorcycles, ATVs, and outdoor power equipment, either do not run or run poorly due to bad fuel. When fuel goes bad, it is unusable and has to be disposed of properly, but proper disposal does not always occur. Poor running engines also contribute to increased emissions and greenhouse gases.

Ultimately, consumers worldwide benefit on multiple levels from the satisfaction experienced when their equipment works better and longer, to the environmental and health benefits of reduced chemical use and waste.

In addition to launching Fuel Life in these new retail channels, B3C just launched a newly designed website. We encourage everyone to visit www.B3CFuel.com to see the new look!

About B3C

Based in Conway, South Carolina, B3C is a world-leading manufacturer of a complete line of additives and patented fluid drying desiccants for gasoline, diesel and oils. Our solutions keep equipment and machinery running and lasting longer by fixing and preventing issues caused by contamination. Call 843.347.0482 or visit B3CFuel.com for details. For details on FUEL LIFE, read our FUEL LIFE WHITE PAPER. For a high-level overview see the FUEL LIFE Overview. To purchase FUEL LIFE, visit our ONLINE STORE. For social media, visit our Facebook, YouTube or Instagram accounts. To see how Fuel Life works, watch our Fuel Life Video.

CONTACT:

Greg Allen

Vice President

4045504487

g.allen@b3cfuel.com

