World's First Tokenized Private Credit Offering, Blockchain Credit Partners Joins Goren Holm Ventures Portfolio

PALM BEACH, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goren Holm Ventures (GHV), a leading fintech fund focused on accelerating early-stage blockchain startups, has announced that Blockchain Credit Partners (BCP), which has a market-first, tokenized, high-yield, private credit offering has joined its portfolio of companies.

BCP is tokenizing asset-backed debt providing consistent high-yield cash flow payments through lending against secured assets. This is the first time high-yield private credit has been tokenized using the blockchain and the tokens represent ownership in high yield secured pools of auto loans that generate monthly cash flow.

Importance of High-Yield Credit

GHV Co-Founder, Alon Goren, spoke about the importance of a high-yield debt product emerging within this space, and how groundbreaking the move is for the industry.

"I think Blockchain Credit Partners is a great example of something new and exciting in the blockchain and security token space, I think tokenized high yield debt is one of the killer apps for blockchain as everyone is looking for high yield cash flow payments. The fact that BCP provides double-digit yield secured by autos we find very exciting."

High-Yield Now Available for All

Investing in High Yield Private Credit has previously been reserved almost exclusively for ultra-high net worth private banking clients or hedge fund investors. BCP is making this asset class accessible for a broader group of investors while leveraging blockchain and tokenization. BCP's focus on debt in a senior secured position against hard assets with attractive Loan-To-Value (LTV) ratios allows them to provide consistent high-yield payments that are secured by hard assets on an over collateralized basis.

Gregory Keough, the founder of BCP talked about the importance of the GHV partnership and how attractive BCP's product is globally.

BCP Founder Gregory Keough stated, "We are delighted to be working with GHV. BCP has gotten a great response from investors as with the ever-declining global interest rate environment, the ability to generate high yield cash flows secured by hard assets is something that is extremely attractive globally."

Other BCP Advisors

GHV joins other industry leaders backing the offering, as the BCP advisors and partners include a who's who in the digital securities, blockchain, and traditional investments arenas and include: Securitize, The Institute for Blockchain Innovation (IBI), Professor Stephen McKeon from the University of Oregon, Jamie Finn Co-Founder Securitize, Katya Fisher Partner Greenspoon Marder LLP, and now GHV partners Alon Goren and Josef Holm.

GHV Co-Founder, Josef Holm, spoke about how GHV often works with early-stage companies at the forefront of blockchain, and that he can easily see a private credit and asset-backed lending trend emerge.

"We are pleased to be joining other financial services, and blockchain leaders like The Institute for Blockchain Innovation (IBI) and others in helping to promote new and unique uses of tokenization and blockchain like the BCP offering and think while BCP is the first to do this we will see a trend toward more tokenization in the private credit and asset-backed lending space."

About Blockchain Credit Partners (BCP):

Blockchain Credit Partners (BCP) is pioneering the re-imagination of the traditional private credit and asset-backed lending industries using blockchain technology. Investing in High-Yield Private Credit has previously been reserved almost exclusively for ultra-high net worth private banking clients or hedge fund investors. BCP is making this asset class accessible for a broader group of investors while leveraging the blockchain and tokenization.

For more information: www.BlockchainCreditPartners.com

About Goren Holm Ventures (GHV):

GHV is a fintech venture studio focused on incubating and accelerating early-stage blockchain startups, founded by Alon Goren and Josef Holm. Josef and Alon are the same team that has built two of the world's top blockchain investment conferences; Crypto Invest Summit (CIS) and Security Token Summit (STS).

