World's First Zinc Ionophore Oral Spray Launches in the EU

MILAN, Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr ZinX has launched their Patent Pending Zinc + Hinokitiol Oral Spray across Amazon EU today. This is the first time a Zinc Ionophore oral spray combination has been available to the EU market.

"A combination of Zinc Salts and Hinokitiol can be applied as an inexpensive, effective and safe alternative approach to fight respiratory viruses." - Dr Nikola Kolundzic, Kings College London

Dr ZinX Patent Pending Ingredient Combination: Zinc + Hinokitiol

Following wide publication and support from President Trump for the use of a Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc Combination, Zinc has come under increasing interest. Currently Hydroxychloroquine is only available through a prescription from a Doctor. This makes the launch of the Dr ZinX Oral Spray in the EU even more interesting given its status as a cosmetic, allowing doctors to issue it freely to patients, without need for a prescription.

Anti-Viral Role of Hinokitiol:

Hinokitol has been found to increase the cellular import of Zn2+ and to be effective in the combat with RNA viruses such as influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus and picornaviruses. Hinokitiol is a tropolone compound with a seven-membered carbon ring and an isopropyl side chain. Zinc ion is of vital importance as a cofactor for various cellular processes and viral proteins. Metallothioneins regulate the intracellular concentration of free Zn2+. Intracellular Zn2+ concentration disrupts the replication cycle of certain RNA viruses. - MD MSci Marija Petkovic

Role of Hinokitiol in Inflammation:

Early evidence suggests that Hinokitiol has a role in dampening the immune response and preventing excessive inflammation. The culture of T lymphocytes generated from the spleen of mice resulted in reduced proliferation of lymphocytes and reduced expression of the inflammatory cytokine interferon gamma (IFN-γ) which has a strong role in inflammatory diseases and autoimmunity. It has also shown that it up-regulates p21, a regulatory cell cycle inhibitor. The inhibition of this molecule results in malignant proliferation of T lymphocytes and autoimmunity.

