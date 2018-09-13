World's Largest Accelerator Selects Top Six To Pitch at United Nations for US$1,000,000

The six finalists advanced to the final after winning the semi-final stage of the year long program where they lived, worked, learned and played in the former residence of Henry the VIII — a castle sprawling over 190 acres just north of London. For 6-weeks over the summer, 200 student entrepreneurs representing 60 nationalities called the castle home, while they were incubated at the Hult Prize Accelerator - a world-class immersion based entrepreneur training program consisting of classes, workshops, mentoring, rapid-prototyping and pitching.

The "UN6" will now pitch in front of a panel of judges with one million dollars on the line. President Bill Clinton will again present the award, as he has done for nearly a decade, going on to say, "the ideas generated here will inspire a generation of change."

The 2018 judges panel will include: Ibrahim AlHusseini, FullEnergy Cycle; Venus Brown, Buddah Brown Entertainment; Arianna Huffington; Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer, Box, Paul Polman; Kathleen Rogers; Earth Day Network; Taylor Scobbie, Founder and CEO, IMPCT Coffee; Bill Townsend, Bluesource Companies; Elizabeth Thompson, Previous Assistant Secretary General of the UN; Hans Vestberg, CEO at Verizon and Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, Former UN Under-Secretary-General and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.





The UN6 represent 14 countries and will pitch startups on harnessing the power of energy to improve 10 million lives. They include;

U-Light, an immediate, affordable and reliable energy solution for off-grid areas that empowers people to generate their own electricity on-demand.

Impact Rays, a smart irrigation solution leveraging solar energy to provide precision-based agriculture that increases farmers incomes by a 10x yield and saves water.

Noor Medical, a med tech startup with a safe surgery product line, including a hybrid solar-thermal autoclave, that makes safe surgery possible at rural off-grid healthcare facilities.

Phyta is company that has created an incentive and marketplace for coastal fishing communities to grow, sell, and invest in seaweed for a sustainable future.

SunRice, a sustainable supply chain solution dedicated to democratize the rice industry by increasing the amount and speed at which quality rice hits the market.

Empower Energy, a last-mile distribution start-up operating a micro-franchise model to deliver life-changing energy-enabled products and services to underserved communities in India .

