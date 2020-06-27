World's Largest Art Auction for Covid Relief to Close With Speech by Bitcoin Pioneer

Brock Pierce to Speak Live at ArtandCo.net on June 27 as Global Infections Hit 10 Million

LONDON, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Art&Co., the world's largest online auction for supporting charities addressing the five D's of the Covid-19 virus:, Death, Disease, Depression, Domestic Violence and Disproportionality for ethnic minorities, will mark its closing today with a speech by crypto-currency pioneer Brock Pierce about philanthropy and art as collectible investments. Fineqia International Inc. ("the Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is among Art&Co.'s founding partners.

Pierce is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist with an extensive track record of founding, advising and investing in disruptive businesses. A noted philanthropist, he is also credited for pioneering the market for digital currencies and co-founding Blockchain Capital, the EOS Alliance and Tether.

255 pieces of art are being auctioned to bidders from across the globe by Art&Co. Funds raised are being shared by seven registered charities and 46 artists who have come together in the fight against Covid-19. Worldwide infections are approaching 10 million, with nearly half a million deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the UK top the countries most affected.

"Covid represents a clear, present and global danger," said Brock Pierce, founder of the Puerto Rico based non-profit Integro Foundation. "There's no time like the present to fight this danger."

Pierce will be live online at ArtandCo.net/Live on Saturday June 27, at 5 PM UK/12 PM NY time. The auction will end at 7 PM UK/2 PM NY time.

"Brock has a knack for spotting early opportunities," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, Art&Co.'s Founder and Fineqia's CEO. "He'll share his picks live on screen, among works from emerging artists in the collection."

Fund's raised from InsurAid's Art&Co. project will go to artists and seven registered charities: ICU Steps (https://www.icusteps.org/), The Care Workers Charity (https://www.thecareworkerscharity.org.uk/), Khalsa Aid International (https://www.khalsaaid.org/), Race on the Agenda (ROTA) (https://www.rota.org.uk/), Painting Our World in Silver (http://www.silvercharity.org/), Solace Women's Aid (https://www.solacewomensaid.org/) and Za Teb ("For You") (https://zateb.org/). Charities have welcomed the Art&Co. initiative by PremFina's InsurAid unit as contributions have dried up, due to the lockdown.

London-based insurtech firm PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, the investment arm of Japan's Rakuten, the UK's Draper Esprit Plc, backed by Silicon Valley billionaire Tim Draper, Thomvest Ventures, the venture capital firm of Canada's Peter Thomson, whose family is known for its namesake Thomson Reuters Corp., Emery Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder and CEO.

About Art&Co. (www.artandco.net)

Art&Co. is the world's largest online art auction to help with the immediate as well as long-term effects of COVID-19, including illness, mental health and domestic violence.

About Fineqia International Inc. (www.fineqia.com)

Fineqia International Inc. is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), the US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. It oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries and investments, including those propagating blockchain technologies. For more information visit: https://investors.fineqia.com/news.

About InsurAid (insuraid.co.uk)

InsurAid is a PremFina company set up to encourage corporate and personal donations to support those affected by humanitarian disasters, public health, and safety crises. InsurAid focuses on events for which insurance is scarce or unavailable.

About PremFina Ltd (www.premfina.com)

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via installments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy, and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital, and the company's founder & CEO.

SOURCE Fineqia International Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fineqia.com

