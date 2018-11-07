World's Largest Car Rental Provider to Serve More Than 50 Military Bases in U.S. and Germany

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings has been awarded multiple contracts to provide vehicle rental services at U.S. military installations through the United States Marines Corps, Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Navy Exchange Service Command. The new contracts provide active and retired military members and their families on-base access to affordable and reliable transportation options to meet a variety of travel needs.

Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental provider, owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands. With rental facilities located on military bases throughout the U.S. and in Germany, Enterprise is uniquely positioned to provide U.S. military members and their families with unmatched convenience and world-renowned customer service through every step of the car rental process. As a result of its newly awarded contracts and existing service at multiple military installations, Enterprise Holdings has a presence on over 50 military bases.

"Our work to expand car rental services to military bases across the country is an important part of our commitment to support U.S. service members and their families," said Bryan Scott, director of federal government business for Enterprise Holdings. "These contracts allow us to better serve members of the Marines, Army, Air Force and Navy, whether they're renting for official duty-related activities or personal travel needs. We're proud to offer them the convenience and flexibility required in a dynamic, fast-paced environment like a military base."

As part of the newly awarded contracts, the following U.S. bases will receive transportation services through Enterprise Holdings' brands:

Marine Corps: Camp Allen (Va.), Henderson Hall (Va.), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (Calif.), Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort (S.C.), MCAS Cherry Point (N.C.), MCAS Miramar (Calif.), Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune/MCAS New River (N.C.), MCB Camp Pendleton (Calif.), MCBH Kaneohe Bay ( Hawaii ), MCB Quantico (Va.), MCRD Parris Island (S.C.)

Camp Allen (Va.), (Va.), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (Calif.), Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort (S.C.), MCAS Cherry Point (N.C.), MCAS Miramar (Calif.), Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune/MCAS New River (N.C.), MCB Camp Pendleton (Calif.), MCBH Kaneohe Bay ( ), MCB Quantico (Va.), MCRD Parris Island (S.C.) Army & Air Force Exchange Service: Fort McCoy (Wis.), Fort Jackson (S.C.), Shaw Air Force Base (S.C.), Fort Knox (Ky.), MacDill Air Force Base (Fla.), Ellsworth Air Force Base (S.D.), Andrews Air Force Base (Md.), Fort Belvoir (Va.), Nellis Air Force Base (Nev.)

Fort McCoy (Wis.), Fort Jackson (S.C.), Shaw Air Force Base (S.C.), Fort Knox (Ky.), MacDill Air Force Base (Fla.), Ellsworth Air Force Base (S.D.), Andrews Air Force Base (Md.), Fort Belvoir (Va.), Nellis Air Force Base (Nev.) Navy Exchange Service Command: NEX San Diego (Calif.), NEX North Island (Calif.), NEX Pearl Harbor ( Hawaii ), NEX Fallon (Nev.), NEX Jacksonville (Fla.), NEX Key West (Fla.)

Military Support

Enterprise has a strong track record of supporting a variety of U.S. government agencies. The company was awarded the car rental industry's very first General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule Contract to provide supplemental rental vehicles in 2006. Enterprise is also a provider of vehicle rental services under the Defense Travel Management Office (DTMO) Official Government Travel Program.

These partnerships continue the longstanding relationship with the U.S. government that goes back to Enterprise's founding. In fact, the company is named after the USS Enterprise (CV-6), one of the aircraft carriers Enterprise founder Jack Taylor served on as a U.S. Navy pilot during World War II. The USS Enterprise is widely recognized as the most decorated warship in U.S. military history.

Today, Enterprise Holdings' support of the military and their families focuses on three key areas – recruitment and hiring, local operations, and community relations.

Enterprise has been named a Military Friendly Employer from the publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine for the past four years, Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine, "Best for Vets: Employers" by the Military Times publishing organization and Most Valuable Employer for Military by CivilianJobs.com. Currently, military veterans and members of the Guard and Reserves make up more than 10 percent of Enterprise's total U.S. workforce.

Enterprise Holdings also honors current and former military personnel through charitable contributions. In 2017, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, renewed its initial three-year, $3 million commitment to the Fisher House Foundation with a second three-year, $3 million donation. Fisher House is a nonprofit organization that provides no-cost lodging to the families of veterans receiving treatment at military medical centers.

For more information on Enterprise Holdings' military heritage, visit careers.enterprise.com/military-veterans-jobs.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue and owned 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings

Related Links

http://www.enterpriseholdings.com

