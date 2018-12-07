World's Largest Carnivore Sanctuary Sharing its Mission with Corporate World

KEENESBURG, Colo., Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With no end to the Captive Wildlife Crisis in sight, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is setting itself up to continue rescuing captive-born large carnivores for decades to come.

After the acquisition of over 9,000 acres of additional land in 2018, the Sanctuary is going to formally introduce its vital mission of rescuing animals in need to the broader corporate world.

Tiger recently being rescued from a typhoon-destroyed zoo in Saipan. Corporate Celebration Flyer

The Sanctuary will be hosting its first-ever "Corporate Celebration" on Thursday evening, April 25, 2019. This undeniably unique event, to be held at the Colorado History Museum in Denver, will give interested corporations and organizations the chance to witness the Sanctuary's unparalleled impact on animals' lives.

Planned as a meet-and-greet for Sanctuary staff members and corporate counterparts, the highlight of the evening will be an "Immersive Experiential Film Exhibit" that will bring to life the Sanctuary's current 500+ rescued animals.

Commenting on the evening, the Sanctuary's Director of Public Relations, Kent Drotar, said, "We can hardly wait for the evening's immersive film and sound experience! We are working with an Emmy Award-winning production company that will in a very dramatic way introduce our animals and our mission to those who may not know about it in the corporate world."

Corporate Sponsorship Packages and Table Hospitality Packages are available for the evening.

More information can be found at www.wildanimalsanctuary.ejoinme.org/CorporateCelebration or by contacting the Sanctuary at (303) 536-0118 or e-mailing developmentstaff@wildanimalsanctuary.org

About The Wild Animal Sanctuary:

Located near Keenesburg, Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the World, with nearly 500 rescued Lions, Tigers, Bears, Wolves, Leopards and other carnivores living in large acreage natural habitats. Established in 1980, the Sanctuary operates two locations with more than 10,000 acres for abused, abandoned and confiscated carnivores and specializes in rehabilitating captive wildlife so they can be released into natural habitats where they can roam freely and live with others of their own kind. More information is available at www.wildanimalsanctuary.org.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary

