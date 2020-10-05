World's Largest Emergency Medical Conference Goes Virtual October 26-29

Featured ACEP20 speakers include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci , Director of the National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases

, Director of the National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases Charlie Cook , political analyst and editor of the Cook Political Report

, political analyst and editor of the Cook Political Report Dr. Laurie Santos , well-being expert and host of the popular podcast, "The Happiness Lab"

, well-being expert and host of the popular podcast, "The Happiness Lab" Dr. Ibram X. Kendi , leading antiracist voice and one of America's foremost historians

ACEP20 is a new kind of online experience that offers education, networking and social activities adapted for these unprecedented times. Expert faculty will teach more than 250 hours of live and on-demand educational courses anchored by a 14-course track on COVID-19. Topics will span the most pressing issues in emergency medicine from COVID-19 and pandemic preparedness, pediatrics to geriatrics, opioids and pain management, wilderness medicine, sepsis, sedation, and more.

A flexible format includes four days of live content and hundreds of hours of on-demand education. ACEP20 attendees can customize a course and program schedule to fit changing needs as courses will remain available for three years and select presentations, career resources and access to exhibitors will be available for up to 90 days after the meeting.

Top researchers will be on hand to review and discuss more than 400 original abstracts and posters at the Research Forum, a showcase of groundbreaking findings that is open to media 24/7 and could change the practice of medicine. Members of the media are encouraged to attend the Research Forum, public presentations, and keynote speeches.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

