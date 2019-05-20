World's Largest International Education Conference Heading to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT

NAFSA's 71st Annual Conference and Expo, Global Leadership, Learning, and Change, is the world's largest gathering of professionals in international education. The conference features a daily plenary speaker who will bring global expertise to a particular subject vital to building a more globally engaged citizenry and a more peaceful world. For more, visit www.nafsa.org/dc and follow along on social media with #NAFSA2019.

WHEN

Tuesday, May 28 – Friday, May 31, 2019

WHERE

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt Vernon Pl NW

Washington, DC 20001

2019 PLENARY KEYNOTE SPEAKERS | Below is the list of keynote speakers—find out more about these plenary speakers at www.nafsa.org/ac19plenaries.

Former Secretaries of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright & General Colin L. Powell (Ret.) will appear together on Tuesday, May 28 th at 4:00 p.m.

will appear together on at José Andrés , renowned chef and humanitarian, will speak on Wednesday, May 29 th at 4:00 p.m.

, renowned chef and humanitarian, will speak on at Doris Kearns Goodwin , Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian, will address the conference on Thursday, May 30 th at 4:00 p.m.

, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian, will address the conference on at Shankar Vedantam, acclaimed journalist, author, social science correspondent and host of NPR's "Hidden Brain," will speak on Friday, May 31 st at 11:30 a.m.

The speakers' bureau has requested that the media refrain from asking questions during the Q&A portion of the plenary speeches. Photography and audio or video recording is not permitted at any plenary.

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS | Below is a sampling of sessions—hundreds more can be found at www.nafsa.org/ac19schedule.

NAFSA MEDIA PASS

The complimentary NAFSA Media Pass is limited to working journalists at news media outlets with an established record of producing original, news-focused editorial coverage. Individuals who write for publications whose primary content is service, product, or brand promotion, or aggregated third-party content; whose work is related to circulation, sales, advertising or other non-editorial functions; or who are registered as exhibitors at the conference, are not eligible for a Media Pass.

The NAFSA Media Pass provides admission to daily plenary speaker addresses, the International Education Expo Hall, conference sessions, and opening and closing receptions on Tuesday, May 28 – Friday, May 31, 2019. Plenary events and sessions are considered on the record unless otherwise noted. Conference workshops, private events, special evening events that require pre-registration, and meetings of NAFSA leadership and member groups are closed to the news media. Reporters will need to provide photo I.D. at check-in and will not be issued credentials prior to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Media registrants must present credentials and check in at the on-site registration area before 12:00 PM on Friday, May 31.

Advance online registration for the media is now open. Reporters wishing to cover the conference are encouraged to contact Kasey Penfield at kaseyp@nafsa.org in advance of their arrival.

About NAFSA

With more than 10,000 members, NAFSA: Association of International Educators is the world's largest nonprofit association dedicated to international education. Visit us at www.nafsa.org/press . To learn more about our advocacy efforts on behalf of international education, visit www.ConnectingOurWorld.org and @ConnectOurWorld on Twitter. Resources to guide our members on these issues can be found at www.nafsa.org/reginfo .

