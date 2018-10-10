World's largest Mobile Electronics show opens today

Across 3,600 booths, the show features the latest mobile devices and accessories, speakers, headphones, AR/VR devices and wearables from Verified Suppliers. Exhibitors are companies from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Bulgaria, Germany, India, Israeli, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States of America. It also includes a special product launch area and product gallery along with tech conferences and an experience zone to highlight innovative products and technologies.

Tommy Wong, President of Global Sources Electronics Group, said: "Global Sources is focusing on tomorrow's hot consumer trends today. We are continuing to build the strength of our trade-show offerings in the fields of AIoT (Artificial intelligence and Internet of Things), and VR/AR/MR in addition to mobile products so that by the time these burgeoning technologies have become commonplace in consumers' everyday life, buyers have long been well placed to cater to the current and future needs of their markets."

The show features Asia's largest pavilions for smartphones and tablets, speakers and headphones, VR & AR, wearables and mobile accessories. Expanded selections for the October show include AIoT and wireless charging. The new Brand Hall will be buyers' first stop to discover innovations, technologies from China's leading OEM/ODM brands. Other special attractions are the AIOT Park and VR Experience Zone powered by HTC Vive. To spotlight high-growth product categories, the Analyst's Choice Zone is set to host product launch areas and product demo displays.

Startup Launchpad offers expert insights and shelf-ready innovation

Startup Launchpad is a major tradeshow and conference in Asia for the Startup sector that facilitates global distribution between hardware and retail solution startups and renowned online and offline retailers. Staged at the Mobile Electronics show, it is set to bring together 300 startups from 15 countries and regions to showcase new innovations covering IoT, wearables, smart home, robotics, VR/AR, supply chain, POS and other high-growth categories.

Startup Launchpad's full-fledged conference program is scheduled to gather more than 60 thought leaders to share insights on the Future of Retail over 2 days. This Fall sees the addition of an Ecosystem Day, where various players in different markets plan to inform startups on the resources and funding available in their respective markets. The Startup Launchpad Investment Competition is also scheduled to return this Fall catering to startups seeking investors and investment strategies. More information is available at http://www.launchpadhk.com.

Tech conferences focusing on cutting-edge technology and industry applications

Global Sources Mobile Electronics is scheduled to host a series of on-site conferences including 5th VR/AR/MR Ecosystem Summit and the Mobile Phone CEO Summit to cover mobile and wireless technology developments, AIoT, VR/AR/MR, sourcing best practices and online retail. Top industry experts plan to share their views on market trends and industry development.

The Global Sources Electronics show is expected to attract more than 70,000 buyers from 150 countries and territories, including purchasing decision makers from Acer, Belkin, Cisco, Dolby, eBay, Foxconn, Fujitsu, Google, HP, Huawei, Intel, Intelbras, JVC Kenwood, Logitech, Microsoft, Nokia, NTT Docomo, Oracle, Panasonic, Pioneer, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sennheiser, Siemens, SONY, Target, Toshiba, Unitel Group of Companies, Vivo, Walmart and Yamaha.

The Global Sources Electronics show also includes seminars to help online and Amazon sellers boost profits. Visitors can get to meet exhibitors that accept small orders along with online retail experts.

The GlobalSources.com app enables buyers to shortlist exhibitors; find the location, take pictures and then follow up with exhibitors after the show. The At the Show newsletter provides daily reports and live videos of the hottest products.

The show is complemented year-round by the industry's leading websites, GlobalSources.com. Updated daily, each site delivers exclusive content, including Analyst's Choice products, an unbiased selection of new and innovative items.

Opening hours for the show are:

October 18 - 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

20 from October 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Buyers can find more information about the Global Sources trade fairs at http://www.globalsources.com/exhibitions.

Global Sources news and updates are also available at http://www.corporate.globalsources.com/, Facebook(@GSExpos) and Twitter (@globalsources).

About Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China.

The company organizes export sourcing shows in Hong Kong every April and October with eight events annually, including the world's largest electronics and mobile electronics shows. Global Sources is also a majority shareholder in Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition (SIMM) and its related shows – the leading machinery exhibitions in Southern China.

The core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as trade shows (GlobalSources.com/exhibitions), online marketplaces (GlobalSources.com), magazines, and apps.

More than 1.5 million international buyers, including 94 of the world's top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain product and company information to help them source more profitably from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads and win orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.

For over 46 years, Global Sources has been serving the B2B industry with a reliable, professional trade platform highly trusted by the Company's buyer and supplier communities.

