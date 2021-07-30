World's Largest Mono-Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Processing Modules, Made by CTCI and Partners, Reach Mechanical Completion

CTCI has led the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) effort of this modularization through the formation of a joint venture with American company McDermott International, Ltd. The joint venture, CMI, was awarded the lump sum EPFC contract in Q2 2018 after winning the FEED competition.

With exceptional engineering, fabrication, quality control and coordination and follow up by a 1,300 workforce onsite, the modules not only completed hookup and reached mechanical completion in six months, but did so with a stunning record of 14 million safe work hours.

John T. Yu, Group Chairman, CTCI, says, "It is an honor for CTCI Group to take part in the world's largest onshore modularization EPC project. This global project was carried out in various regions across the world, including Taiwan, the U.S., China, Mexico, India and Malaysia. With one common goal in mind, our global team overcame all difficulties, including challenges from COVID-19. Now that the modules have been well prefabricated and reached mechanical completion, it truly sets a new record for CTCI's global projects."

With over 40 years of experience and expertise in hydrocarbon and petrochemical projects, CTCI has now reached a new milestone in plant modularization. CTCI will stay committed to improving its modularization technologies and strengthening its competitive edge so that it can provide clients worldwide with far better and more economically beneficial engineering services.

CTCI (TWSE: 9933, TPEx: 5209, TPEx: 6803) is a global engineering services provider that offers comprehensive range of services, products, and solutions. Since its founding in 1979, CTCI has strived to deliver the world's most reliable engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning, and project management services. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CTCI serves the hydrocarbon environmental, transportation and industrial markets. The company is Taiwan's leading EPC services provider, with over 7,000 employees in around 40 affiliates spanning across more than 15 countries worldwide, and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Emerging Markets Index.

