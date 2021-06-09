World's Largest Product Discovery Platform RangeMe Opens UK Retailers to Over 750,000 Products

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe has launched in the UK today. Buyers at British retailers will now be able to source over 750,000 products and connect with more than 200,000 suppliers to fill their shopping aisles and online stores with curated products meeting consumer demand. Buyers at high street chain LloydsPharmacy are currently partnering with RangeMe.

RangeMe is the global online platform where retailers and suppliers can discover, connect, and grow their business. Suppliers can showcase their range, bring new products to market, increase brand visibility, and grow sales, while buyers use RangeMe to discover new products, search trends, and communicate directly with brands.

RangeMe first launched in 2013 and is used today by over 12,000 retailers in the U.S., including Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Albertsons. It has quickly established itself as the industry leader for retail product discovery and sourcing by becoming the world's largest source of brands and products purchased by buyers in the US.

RangeMe helps retailers and their buying teams scale product sourcing efforts with streamlined submissions, simplified discovery tools, and the industry standard digital sell sheet. RangeMe enables buyers to filter searches to find brands meeting exact sourcing needs, enables seamless connectivity and collaboration with suppliers and provides curated collections to help identify and understand category trends and emerging brands.

"Consumers are looking for a variety of products from all over the world and sourcing them online. The British public is no different, yet high street retailers have struggled to offer these products in store or online principally because they don't have sight of all that's available in the market. RangeMe will change this for retailers bringing more choice to shopping aisles and a significant revenue opportunity," said Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe. "We will pick up the heavy lifting for buyers and present the global product market opportunity in one screen".

LloydsPharmacy which caters to the medical, lifestyle and well-being needs of millions of people in the UK is an early adopter of the RangeMe platform. "We pride ourselves on offering the widest range of products that meet the highest standards for consumers. RangeMe is already helping us to identify a wider spread of products for our customers. Equally importantly, we will quickly scale our buying operations through the platform and reduce the time to get more products on our shelves" added John Acland, Head of Category Management and eCommerce at McKesson UK, parent company to LloydsPharmacy.

RangeMe also invites British suppliers to join the platform for a front-row audience of the biggest high street retailers. It is a single place to represent their brand and products to a network of thousands of retail buyers. RangeMe helps suppliers grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools and insights to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness.

"Our mission has always been to empower retailers and suppliers to be productive and successful. The world has become a smaller place but it remains distant for forging strong cross border buyer and seller relationships. RangeMe will bridge this gap for buyers and sellers around the world and ensure extraordinary products hit store shelves, faster than ever before" added Nicky Jackson.

