World's leading optoelectronic exhibition curtained up

Out of everyone's expectation, there's totally 89,294 visitors showed up at CIOE 2020 to source the latest products in ICT, laser, optics, sensor, infrared and photonics. Even inside the world's physically largest exhibition center, some areas still feel crowded in heavy traffic of buyers. All the handshakes and name cards changing were wiping out the depress and anxiety by the COVID-19 at the early beginning.

None of us could be imagined such amount of visitors, Limin Zhou, senior director of strategic marketing of MRSI Systems told us : "Even the location is not so ideal, but our booth is so full of people, we are too busy to walk around."

Again CIOE 2020 was so proud to present to all peers the energy and confidence of optoelectronic. We sincerely urge you to trust in the industry, to trust our future will be mainly driven by optoelectronic technologies and to trust CIOE could link you to the China's market.

We look forward to meeting you all again at CIOE 2021 on September 1-3 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

