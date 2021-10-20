World's Leading Provider of Innovative Cellular IOT Asset Tracking and Monitoring Solutions Launches New Solution with DEWALT

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilogix, the leading provider of cost-optimized State of the Art cellular IoT solutions announces the launch of an improved version of the BAT-X as the DEWALT DCE081 Construction Asset Gateway to automate construction inventory working with DEWALT TOOL CONNECT® Site Manager

DCE081 is a battery-operated global tracking device utilizing low power LTE CAT-M1/ NB-IoT technology with embedded Bluetooth. Ultimate visibility is provided indoors and outside via full GNSS or WiFi LaaS services for real time no-compromise automated tool inventory audits on demand. Global operation means customers can complete tool audits automatically no matter where their tools may be located on jobsites.

DCE081 seamlessly integrates with DEWALT'S TOOL CONNECT® Site Manager asset management platform providing a customizable audit schedule based on jobsite inventory needs. DCE081 is battery operated and rechargeable over time, providing months of tool inventory audits between charges, and can operate on constant power for permanent operation use-cases.

"With the release of the DEWALT DCE081, the challenges of manual tool audits are a thing of the past," said Charlie Williams, EVP - Sales and Marketing with Mobilogix. "DEWALT's industrial and commercial customers are now enabled with the DCE081 to have Total Jobsite Visibility with automated auditing of their tools and equipment, helping them to finish their jobs on time and on budget," said Matt Velderman, Director of Product Marketing.

DCE081 is sold by DEWALT and its distribution partners and is available now. For more information, visit DEWALT: https://www.dewalt.com/products/power-tools/equipment-tracking/construction-asset-gateway/dce081

About Mobilogix

Mobilogix is the world's leading provider in IoT asset optimization and management solutions. The company's solutions are deployed by leading Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare, Industrial and Transportation companies to track, monitor, and manage their assets with real-time actionable data. Mobilogix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has global offices in Brazil, India, Hong Kong and China. For more information, visit Mobilogix: https://mobilogix.com/, call +1.949.748.8895, or email [email protected].

