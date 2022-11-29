World's Leading Trusted Third Party Creates Law Enforcement Training Academy

Team of Renowned Experts From Precision Cellular Analysis To Provide Cellular Analysis Classes and Investigative Support Training

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio®, the world leader in end-to-end lawful intercept solution services, subpoena compliance and records production services, and technical analysis investigative support services announces the creation of the Subsentio Academy to help support law enforcement training.

Subsentio Academy

"Last year Subsentio expanded our services with the creation of the Subsentio Technical Assistance Team to assist law enforcement in their investigative needs with our team using the best-in-class tools from Gladiator Forensics. What we've found is a knowledge gap that exists regarding many aspects of cellular analysis. Subsentio Academy remedies this knowledge gap sponsoring four levels of cellular training provided by the experts at Precision Cellular Analysis. The extensive experience of Precision Cellular Analysis founders, Lance Kepple and Kevin Horan, is unparalleled. We're honored to team with them to help with investigative training for the dedicated members of law enforcement to further bring justice to those people aggrieved by criminal activities. The law enforcement community response has been strong, and many classes are being scheduled throughout the states. We're all excited for what lies ahead for the company as we expand our services," said Steve Bock, Subsentio CEO and President.

"Kevin Horan and I created Precision Cellular Analysis, after retiring from the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team, because our mission is not yet completed in training the future generation of experts in cellular analysis. Teaming with Subsentio and the Subsentio Academy brings us the ability to take our specific curriculum and classes, tailored from the gold standards set by the FBI CAST program, to the law enforcement communities and personnel who need that knowledge to protect and serve. The classes go from basic cellular knowledge to preparing for expert testimony. The Subsentio team has been critical to our pursuit of helping educate the law enforcement community," said Lance Kepple, Precision Cellular Analysis Co-Founder.

Subsentio Chief Security Officer, Todd McDermott adds, "We are very proud of our Subsentio Technical Assistance Team's work and the training done in the Subsentio Academy. The work has achieved positive results for law enforcement and has reopened cold cases and provided vital information to further investigate serious crimes. Our analysts and investigative staff work closely with law enforcement so they can move their investigations along."

About Subsentio

Subsentio provides total solution services for compliance with records production and surveillance laws, including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). Subsentio's Compliance Service bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement requirements. A initiative is to bring together in one eco-system the various pieces of the Records Production and Lawful Intercept community to provide actionable intelligence to law enforcement agencies. The company is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia, and serves 28 nations in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pac region. For Subsentio Academy schedules and course information visit Subsentio Academy or Subsentio.

About Precision Cellular Analysis

Headquartered in Dayton Ohio, Precision Cellular Analysis was founded by retired FBI Special Agents who were part of the FBI Elite Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST). The firm specializes in the analysis of all cell phone records and by-products, expert witnesses, cell analysis training/certification and case consultation. For more information visit Precision Cellular Analysis.

Media Contact:

Tom Gudsnuk, General Manager

720-213-5578

[email protected]

SOURCE Subsentio, LLC