World's Only Autonomous Database Delivers Unrivaled Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OpenWorld -- During his keynote today, Oracle CTO and Chairman Larry Ellison will preview significant new capabilities and deployment options for Oracle Autonomous Database. The new features illustrate Oracle's continuing commitment to its global cloud customers, who rely on the world's most popular and technologically advanced database to run their mission-critical systems.

Oracle Autonomous Database uses groundbreaking machine learning to enable unprecedented availability, high performance and security at a much lower cost. Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous Database is a self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing database that automates key management processes, including patching, tuning and upgrading to keep critical infrastructures automatically running for a modern cloud experience. The cloud service is designed to uniquely scan for security threats and apply updates while running to prevent cyber-attacks and data theft. The portfolio includes Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse with each database cloud service tuned to a specific workload.

This week at Oracle OpenWorld 2018 as part of more than 2,500 sessions, customer and partner speakers from top global brands and emerging companies will talk about how they are using Oracle Database to help drive innovation. These include AkerBP, CERN, Data Intensity, Drop Tank, KGHM International Ltd., KPMG, Nova Southeastern University and Ocean X among many others.

"Oracle Autonomous Database has redefined data management," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Oracle Database. "Our customers see significant advantages in using our cloud database services to take the complexity out of running a business-critical database while delivering unprecedented cost savings, security and availability."

Recent reports from independent research firms have pointed to Oracle Autonomous Database's ease of use, superior performance, and elasticity. According to Pique Solutions, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse has surpassed Amazon Redshift by providing compelling value for customers of all sizes due to its lower cost, higher performance, and the reduction of management and operational costs. Similarly, WinterCorp recommended Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse to organizations that want simplicity, speed to market, and cost savings for data management workloads.

Oracle makes it simple for organizations to use the Oracle Autonomous Database and achieve more value from existing investments. As part of Oracle's BYOL program, customers can re-use their existing on-premise database licenses to run workloads on Oracle Cloud.

