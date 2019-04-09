World's Only On-Demand Color RFID Label Printer Is Now Shipping!

RX500 is the world's only full-color, on-demand RFID built-in label and tag printer. Labels are printed, encoded, verified and printed in a single pass. Finished labels are then cut with the internal guillotine-style cutter and dispensed one at a time. On-demand printing makes the printer ideal for applications such as visitor or trade show badges where just a single label at a time with unique information is required. Batches of many labels or tags at a time can also be encoded and printed.

The built-in UHF RFID reader/encoder module is supplied by Honeywell®. It is compliant with EPC Global Gen 2 Class 1 and ISO 18000 –b and –c specifications for the widest range of deployments in real-world applications.

Print resolution is best-in-class at up to 4800 dpi. Print speeds of up to 2.5" (63.5 mm) per second make label and tag production fast and convenient.

"Printing full-color RFID labels and tags adds a new, value-added feature to the technology," said Mark D. Strobel, Primera's vice president of sales and marketing. "With RX500, you can add color coding, graphics and high-resolution photos to RFID labels and tags. With color, you're essentially adding an extra layer of accuracy and safety in applications such as medical file folder labels, visitor badges, photo wristbands and specimen tracking labels."

Supported substrates include matte and gloss inkjet papers, vinyl, polypropylene and polyester. A high-degree of water, smudge and smear-resistance is achieved through advanced dye-based inks and the print surfaces of inkjet labels such as Primera's TuffCoat™ microporous labels. Most popular UHF inlays from major RFID companies can be encoded.

Pricing and Availability

RX500 Color RFID Printers are now available from Primera's online web store as well as through its Authorized Resellers and distributors worldwide. It is priced at US$2495 (MSRP). Sample printed and encoded labels are available upon request for evaluation and pilot programs.

About Primera Technology

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Primera Technology, Inc. is one of the world's leading specialty printer manufacturers. Its products are sold worldwide through Primera Authorized Resellers and Distributors in more than 200 countries and territories.

SOURCE Primera Technology, Inc.

