World's Top Celebrity Trainer Signs Deal with Nutrition Company that Spent Millions Re-inventing Protein Powder

Transformation Protein is the first premium bioactive protein powder with the 9 ESSENTIAL AMINO ACIDS (3 BCAAs and 6 EAAs) featuring egg-white protein. The formula is a perfect blend of egg-white, collagen peptides and plant proteins to achieve the ideal amino acid profile, in amount and ratio, to help you build lean muscle quicker, lose weight, and recover faster. This unique complete protein formula developed by PHD food Scientist Steven Weatherly, took 2 years and $2,000,000, was formulated to be incredibly fast absorbing and bio-active with key ingredients like egg white protein, Leucine, MCT Oil, SunFiber, Pre & Pro biotics for their muscle building, immune system boosting, brain, and gut health benefits. Transformation Protein is Keto friendly containing no whey, soy, dairy, or gluten, the luxury protein blend is made with the highest quality ingredients.

President and Co-Founder of Transformation, Brian Wargula said, "The mission of the company is to be the best, never cut corners, do the work and be the most trustworthy source of nutritional supplements in the world so people can hit their transformational goals faster. We are excited to bring Gunnar on board to the Transformation Protein team. We have the highest quality performance protein shake on the market and have now added the most trusted trainer on the planet to our team.

The Gunnar campaign will launch April 24th, 2020 and target exercisers, professional trainers and athletes looking to nutritionally maximize their output from all the hard work earned from exercise. Partnering with Gunnar will bring this campaign to the PRO level.

"I am eager to join such a quality team. My life and training practices have always revolved around results and doing things the right way, and Transformation Protein has done it the right way. They are a professional protein and a professional team and couldn't be more excited to join," Gunnar stated.

The Transformation Brand was formed in 2018 and headquartered in their new state of the art 300,000 square foot GMP and FDA compliant manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Wisconsin, with a satellite office and research and product development center in California. The founders and executive team of Transformation have been blending proteins for over 20 years and have produced upwards of 100 million pounds of protein. Transformation Protein is the most premium protein formula they have ever created.

For more information, please contact:

Ben Rosenfield Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected]

SOURCE SPR Body LLC

