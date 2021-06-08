World's Top Physicians Explain the Mysterious and Debilitating Symptoms Millions are Experiencing After COVID-19 and Provide Hope for Recovery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientifically based and emotionally charged, a new book demystifies the wicked sequel to COVID-19 called "Long Haulers Syndrome." Motivated by the suffering of his own family and friends after COVID-19, journalist Michael Bowker set out to find the truth behind this often-bewildering epidemic that is striking tens of millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide. For Beating Long Haulers Syndrome, Bowker conducted exclusive interviews with post-COVID experts from Mount Sinai, Mayo Clinic, the NIH, Johns Hopkins, Stanford University, and medical centers worldwide. They unveiled the mysteries of the disease and proof that the often-debilitating symptoms are biologically based, not psychosomatic. This is a powerful message to those who have been told otherwise.

Included are dramatic interviews with patients, a look at the research into treatments and cures, a call for greatly increased governmental action, a worldwide look at this destructive sequel, and an explanation of the more common symptoms. It also includes – for one of the first times – the severe and unexpected threat to children.

The NIH officially named the disease "Post-Acute-Sequelae-Covid" or PASC. The blueprint of the PASC Clinic at Mount Sinai Medical Center is included in Beating Long Haulers Syndrome and can be used by medical experts seeking to create their clinics.

Characterized by more than fifty wildly diverse symptoms that are disabling patients with brain, lung, and heart disorders plus a wide range of other serious issues, Long Hauler Syndrome is causing high levels of depression and suicide. The urgent messages in this book speak of hope for all patients.

According to many experts, more than five million Americans – and that number may be far higher – are suffering from Long Haulers. Worldwide, that number is expected to exceed 100 million patients.

Bowker calls for more immediate research, pointing out that millions of working Americans are disabled by these symptoms. Beating Long Haulers Syndrome provides a call to action to governments and a profoundly affirming message of hope to millions of patients.

Beating Long Haulers Syndrome was released on Amazon the last week of May and went to number one in several categories overnight. Learn more at http://mbowker.wix.com/Michaelbowker

SOURCE Michael Bowker