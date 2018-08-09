World's Top Researchers Assemble In Tel Aviv To Reveal Latest Findings About Start-Ups

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of the world's top management researchers will gather at an Academy of Management (AOM) Specialized Conference in Tel Aviv on December 17–19, 2018.

The researchers, from universities around the world, will discuss their cutting-edge findings about start-ups, as well as the challenges entrepreneurs face in growing their businesses. Nearly 200 research papers will be presented at this cross-disciplinary conference, covering a variety of topics, including:

How companies can protect themselves from digital piracy

The consequences of appointing external CEOs

When diversity on top management teams can cause problems

The three-day conference, "From Start-up to Scale-up: Coping with Organizational Challenges in a Volatile Business Environment," will also feature professional development workshops, panel discussions, and a moderated debate featuring leaders from business and innovation policy. Conference keynote speakers include Rajshree Agarwal (University of Maryland), Kathleen Eisenhardt (Stanford University), and Michael Tushman (Harvard University).

"We are pleased to bring the research of the world's top scholars to bear on real-world business concerns," said AOM President Carol T. Kulik of the University of South Australia. "As our new series of specialized conferences continues, we look forward to creating more of these opportunities."

Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, and Tel Aviv University will jointly host this unique Academy of Management Specialized Conference.

