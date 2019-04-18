Worldwide $10.6 Billion Wind Turbine Bearings Market to 2025

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Turbine Bearings: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wind turbine bearing market is expected to be $10.6 billion in 2025 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of new, stronger, more efficient bearings.



Next generation bearings permit wind turbines to product more power, operate in a less expensive manner, and last longer before bearing replacement. The adoption of widespread use of new bearings makes the turbine devices an optimized choice for renewable energy generation.

The vendors in the wind bearings industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge wind turbine capability a being implemented in the on shore and offshore sites. There are a number of different bearing designs that can be found in the gearbox of a wind turbine, but most often, various combinations of CRBs, TRBs, and ball bearings are used.



If the bearings are bigger, the bearings last longer but making the bearings larger increases friction, which decreases turbine efficiency. Current bearings have a replacement cost that is too high. What we need is a quantum leap in bearing technology - bearing materials which are at least ten times tougher than current materials are evolving.



Wind turbine bearings are mission-critical devices. They function inside MW-class turbines, endure dynamic and unpredictable stresses to support movement inside the system Stress is causing untimely, expensive repairs for many wind turbines. Reliability of main shaft bearings is an issue. Recent turbine failures have been dramatic, the investigation has centered on SRBs: Self-aligning Roller Bearings. Solutions for retrofitting single self-aligning roller bearings (SRBs) in a three-point mount arrangement, including wear-resistant SRBs and a pre-loaded TRB design are in play.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Wind Bearings: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Bearing is Mechanical Device That Reduces Friction Between Moving Parts

1.2 Extending Bearing Life in Wind Turbine Main-shafts

1.3 Financial Impact of Wind Turbine Rebuild

1.3.1 Digitalization

1.4 Globalization

1.4.1 Electric Vehicles, Connected Vehicles, and Urbanization

1.5 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category

1.6 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings

1.7 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category



2. Wind Turbine Bearings: Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Local Generation of Wind Energy

2.1.2 Global Warming Reaching A Point Where It Is Impossible To Ignore

2.2 Wind Bearings Market Shares

2.2.1 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Dollars and Analysis

2.2.2 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Units

2.2.3 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Analysis and Dollars

2.2.4 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Units

2.2.5 Timken

2.2.6 SKF

2.2.7 Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group DYZV

2.2.8 ZWZ

2.2.9 NSK

2.2.10 Defontaine S.A./Rollix

2.2.11 Schaeffler Group

2.2.12 Schaeffler Group Rotor Shaft Bearing Support

2.2.13 TMB

2.2.14 Liebherr

2.2.15 NTN

2.2.16 IMO

2.2.17 Xuzhou Helin Slewing Bearing Company

2.2.18 Wind Turbines Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017

2.3 Wind Bearings Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Unit Analysis

2.3.2 Wind Bearing Issues Impacting Market Growth

2.4 Wind Bearings Onshore and Offshore

2.4.1 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Onshore, Offshore

2.4.2 Onshore

2.4.3 Offshore Wind Bearings

2.4.4 Siemens Offshore

2.4.5 North Sea Artificial Power Island Project

2.4.6 Massachusetts Offshore Wind Farms

2.4.7 Horizontal Axis Wind Bearings

2.4.8 Vertical Axis Wind Bearings

2.5 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Main Bearings and Slewing Bearings



3 Wind Bearings Market Overview

3.1 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category

3.2 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings

3.3 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category

3.3.1 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Onshore, Offshore Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2024

3.3.2 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Main Bearings and Slewing Bearings

3.4 Global Wind Bearings Market Competition by Participants

3.5 Types of Bearings

3.5.1 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Units

3.5.2 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Analysis and Dollars

3.5.3 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Units

3.5.4 IMO Slewing Rings for Renewable Energy

3.5.5 Global Wind Bearings Sales and Growth Comparison by Types (2013- 2025)

3.5.6 Main Bearings

3.5.7 Slewing Bearings

3.6 Global Wind Bearings Market by Applications/End Users

3.6.1 Wind Turbines Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017

3.6.2 Global Wind Bearings Sales Comparison by Applications (2013-2025)

3.7 Wind Turbine Market Segments

3.7.1 Wind Turbine and Bearing Market, by Installation

3.7.2 Onshore

3.7.3 Horizontal-Axis Turbines

3.7.4 Vertical-Axis Turbines

3.7.5 Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Description

3.8 Wind Bearings Market Prices

3.8.1 Wind Bearings Prices

3.8.2 Wind Turbine Generator Yaw Bearing fits 1 1/2 Inch Pipe -- REAL ZINC PLATED! 149 235 Sold

3.8.3 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for PMA Wind Turbine generator 149 Guaranteed by

3.8.4 wind turbine Yaw bearing Zinc Plated for wind turbine fits 1.5 inch pipe

3.8.5 Wind Turbine Replacement Yaw Bearing, High Quality Aluminum Ball Bearing

3.8.6 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for Wind Turbine generator unplate

3.8.7 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for PMA Wind Turbine generator

3.8.8 Easy Yaw bearing wind turbine swivel roller kit skeleton bracket 1.5" pipe U

3.8.9 Easy Yaw bearing wind turbine swivel roller kit skeleton bracket 1.5" pipe NEW

3.8.10 Skystream 3.7 Wind Turbine Rotor Bearing Set

3.8.11 2500 W WindZilla PMA 12 V AC 12 White Blade Wind Turbine Generator+ 2 Bearings

3.8.12 ROLLIX SLEWING RING BEARINGS FOR WIND ENERGY TURBINES, PACKAGING, MINING, FOREST

3.9 Global Power Generation

3.10 Global Wind Bearings Market by Regions



4 Wind Bearings Opportunity Description

4.1 Types of Bearings

4.1.1 Main Manufacturing Processes for Bearings

4.2 Common Failure Modes

4.3 Utility Scale Wind Bearings Projects

4.4 Software for Onshore Wind

4.5 Electricity Storage

4.6 Wind Turbine Bearing Partners

4.7 Siemens Bearings Suppliers

4.8 Root Cause Of Wind Turbine Main Bearing Failures



5 Wind Bearings Manufacturing Description

5.1 Main Bearings Manufacturing Processes

5.2 Common Failure Modes

5.3 Utility Scale Wind Bearings Projects

5.4 Software for Onshore Wind

5.5 Electricity Storage

5.6 Wind Turbine Bearing Partners

5.7 Siemens Bearings Suppliers

5.8 Root Cause Of Wind Turbine Main Bearing Failures

5.9 Enercon Gearless Drive Concept

5.10 NSK Core Technologies

5.11 Accelerating Customer Value Through Digitalization



6 Wind Bearings Company Profiles

6.1 Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group

6.1.1 Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group Revenue

6.2 IMO

6.2.1 IMO Group Association Memberships

6.2.2 Slewing Rings for Renewable Energy

6.3 Liebherr

6.3.1 Liebherr High-Quality Components And Their Areas Of Application

6.4 NSK

6.4.1 NSK Long Life Super-TF Super Tough Bearings

6.4.2 NSK High Load Capacity Cylindrical Roller Bearings

6.4.3 NSK Revenue

6.5 NTN Bearing

6.6 Defontaine S.A./Rollix

6.6.1 Rollix Expert In Blade & Yaw Bearings

6.6.2 Rollix Slew Bearing Application: Wind Turbine

6.6.3 Rollix Slewing Rings

6.6.4 Rollix Revenue

6.7 Rothe Erde

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Xuzhou Helin Slewing Bearing Customer Inspects Factory Manufacture

6.8 Schaeffler Group

6.8.1 Schaeffler Group Number of Bearing Products

6.8.2 Schaeffler Group Revenue

6.8.3 Schaeffler Group Wind Industrial Reliability

6.8.4 Schaeffler Group Rotor Shaft Bearing Support

6.8.6 Schaeffler Group Wind Turbine Gearbox

6.8.6 Schaeffler Group Planet Carrier Bearing

6.8.7 Schaeffler Group Wind Turbine Bearings

6.8.8 Schaeffler Group Revenue

6.8.9 Schaeffler Group Revenue by Region

6.9 SKF

6.9.1 SKF One Million Bearings Monitored Daily

6.9.2 SKF Partnership for Wider Use

6.9.3 SKF Manufacturing Resources

6.9.4 SKF Revenue

6.10 Timken

6.10.1 Timken Wear-Resistant Bearings

6.10.2 Timken Revenue

6.10.3 Timken Regional Revenue

6.10.4 Timken Manufacturing Capacity

6.10.5 Timken Outlook:

6.11 Tianma Bearing Group/TMB

6.12 ZWZ

6.12.1 ZWZ Client Base

6.12.2 ZWZ Manufacturing

6.12.3 ZWZ Revenue

6.13 Wind Bearings Market Participants



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plfhec



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

