Worldwide 3D Animation Market to 2026 - Increase in Use of Visual Effects in Movies Presents Opportunities

3D animation is the process of drawing, designing, and making layouts of photogenic sequences, which are integrated in gaming products and multimedia. In addition, it involves exploitation and management of still images to generate the illusion of movements. Furthermore, many entertainment companies use animation for increasing their customer retention rates and to provide a good visual experience to their customers. In addition, animation helps healthcare organizations by providing flexibility and safety for doing various experiments in chemistry and physics. Rise in technological advancement has made animation available for each and every industry, which, in turn, provides lucrative opportunity for the market.



Growing adoption of visual effect technology in movies and rise in demand for high quality animation by customer drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in the use of 3D mobile applications and games fuels the growth of the market. However, presence of free & open source animation software hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of virtual reality technology for visual effects is expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the 3D animation market during the forecast period.



The global 3D animation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, technology, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. In terms of deployment mode, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. As per technology, it is categorized into 3D modelling, motion graphics, 3D rendering, visual effects, and others. In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into strategic in-building solutions, wide-area solutions, and distributed recipient solutions. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into education, media & entertainment, healthcare, construction & manufacturing, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the 3D animation market analysis are Corel Corporation, Autodesk Inc, Adobe Systems Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Zco Corporation, The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd., Maxon Computer, Newtek Inc., Pixologic Inc., and Sidefx Software. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. .



Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D animation market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global 3D animation market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Findings



By component, the solution segment led the 3D animation market size in terms of revenue in 2018.

By deployment model, the cloud segment accounted for the highest 3D animation market share in 2018.

By industry vertical, the media & entertainment segmented accounted for the highest 3D animation market share in 2018.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global 3D animation market

3.3. Case Studies

3.3.1. Thunder Cranes implemented Kasra Design Algo Animation Services for showcasing their crane service capabilities

3.3.2. Rising Sun Pictures (RSP) adopted Autodesk solutions including Maya and Mudbox for modeling and Arnold for rendering.

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in use of visual effects in movies

3.4.1.2. Rise in demand for high quality content by consumers

3.4.1.3. Adoption of cloud for animation

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Presence of free & open-source animation software

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Integration of Virtual Reality (VR) technology for visual effects

3.5. Animation in Entertainment Value Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-Premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Overview

6.2. 3D Modelling

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Motion Graphics

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. 3D Rendering

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Visual Effects

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Overview

7.3. Media & Entertainment

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. Education

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. Government & Defense

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

7.7. Construction & Manufacturing

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis by country

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Key player positioning analysis, 2018

9.2. Top Winning Strategies



