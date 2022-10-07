Worldwide 3D Medical Imaging Industry to 2027 - Featuring General Electric, Siemens Healthineers and Koninklijke Philips Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Medical Imaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

3D medical imaging is a technology that provides enlarged, in detail images of the interior body for medical analysis by utilizing 3D imaging modalities.

This technology is one of the revolutionary products which provides an enriched image of the interior body for medical analysis. Medical imaging has grown long from the initial days of CT scanners and MRIs. 3D imaging is the new trend in the medical imaging area. It utilizes medical imaging data sets to create 3D models with the help of emerging technologies like AI and Deep Learning.



3D medical imaging is a burgeoning market that is transforming radiological diagnosis and surgical planning. 3D imaging provides clear and accurate views that can quickly summarize the relationship between anatomic structures for planning surgical procedures before and during the operating room.

Some of the advantages of 3D medical imaging include less damage to healthy tissues and a lower risk of complications for the patient, which contributes to lower surgical mortality. Reduced costs resulting from increased diagnostic sensitivity across all specialties and shorter operating time per procedure. 3D imaging services have become an essential component of radiologists' clinical workflows in various specialties, including vascular, orthopedic, chest, breast MR, gastrointestinal, emergency, and pediatric exams.



Market Synopsis

The market is witnessing significant growth, expected to continue at a good pace during the forecast period. The market's healthy development is attributable to the surge in the adoption of 3D medical imaging specialties and modalities worldwide. The market is observing significant growth because of the rise in awareness of advanced imaging technologies among radiologists to quickly ease their workload with enhanced images, increased sensitivity, and accuracy. The market is also experiencing growing investments in implementing AI in medical imaging to develop advanced software for converting 2D image files to 3D images.



3D medical imaging is already used in high-income countries to improve the speed and accuracy of disease diagnosis and help with clinical care. Also, 3D imaging technologies are instrumental in supporting treatment and advancing surgeries. Adopting 3D medical imaging solutions could also allow resource-poor countries and rural communities to overcome challenges such as the surge in disease prevalence, diagnostic errors, and delayed diagnosis.



Additionally, the 3D imaging systems trained primarily with data from high-income countries may not work well for low-and middle-income countries. Therefore, 3D imaging systems are carefully designed to reflect the diversity of health-related and socio-economic frameworks.

It must be accompanied by training in digital skills, community participation, improved IT infrastructure, and awareness, especially for millions of health workers/physicians/radiologists who need digital literacy or restraining when their roles and functions are automated and who struggle with machines that make decisions and have autonomy. The market is being driven by the surge in diagnostic imaging procedures due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and the adoption of advanced imaging techniques.

Also, the increase in the geriatric population globally and its high dependency on health services propel market growth. Other factors such as R&D initiatives coupled with favorable health policies of various national governments are anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Factors Contributing to Growth

Adoption of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning

Rising Implementation of AI in 3d Medical Imaging

High Adoption of 3D Medical Imaging in Teleradiology

Growing Inclination of Physicians towards 3D Medical Imaging Technologies

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a boost in demand for the medical imaging market. The COVID-19 crisis has placed medical systems worldwide under unprecedented and growing pressure. The need for diagnosis increased during the pandemic, and the imaging sector hit. This led to the price of medical imaging devices being unreasonably high. Because the supply chains were blocked due to lockdown, it decreased the adoption of 3D medical imaging systems. The radiologists were only focused on selective modalities. For instance, lung ultrasound and chest X-ray were practiced highly during the COVID-19. Usage of the imaging systems such as X-rays and ultrasound increased during the pandemic.



Vendor Analysis

The market is moderately dynamic, with the presence of a few international and several local and regional vendors offering a comprehensive range of 3D medical imaging solutions. Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips are the key players in the market. The players are also highly engaged in research and development activities. New product approvals coupled with R&D activities enable vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their market position in the global market.

Siemens Healthineers product named natural, accurate 3D imaging Multitom Rax is the world's first X-ray scanner to produce real 3D images under natural weight-bearing conditions. It examines patients in the natural positions that cause pain - lying, sitting and standing. It eliminates the need to simulate the pressure and impact of weight artificially. It can show 3D images of the C-spine, L-spine, sinuses, hips, and more.

In 2021, GE Healthcare introduced a digital X-ray system named Definium Tempo that will help reduce the workflow burdens on radiologists. Definium Tempo consists of live streaming video and 3D depth cameras and has already been adopted by North Central Bronx Hospital.

In 2021, GE launched a new CT scanner, Revolution Ascend, designed to deliver better workflow through artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This unique technology will help the radiologists to generate a 3D model of the patient's body.

Large-scale 3D medical imaging market investments through varied conglomerates and investment firms are seen in developed countries.

Several international players focus on developing innovative products with advanced technologies such as AI implementation to expand their product portfolio.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the 3D medical imaging market?

2. What is the growth rate of the 3D medical imaging market?

3. Who are the key players in the 3D medical imaging market?

4. What are the growth factors in the 3D medical imaging market?

5. Which region is expected to hold the largest share in the 3D medical imaging market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Modality

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Specialty

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 3D Medical Imaging Market Overview

7.1.2 Technological Advances

7.1.3 Factors That Contribute to Market Growth

7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

7.1.5 Modality Insights

7.1.6 Geography Insights

7.1.7 Vendors' Activities in the Market



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Use of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning

9.2 Applications of Ai Tools in 3D Medical Imaging

9.3 3D Medical Imaging in Teleradiology



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Inclination of Radiologists Toward 3D Medical Imaging

10.2 Increased Applications of 3D Reconstruction in Medical Radiology

10.3 Investments in 3D Medical Imaging



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Reduced Medical Reimbursement for Diagnostic Imaging

11.2 Low Adoption of Advanced Medical Imaging Technologies in Lmics

11.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Imaging



12 Market Landscape



13 Modality

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 X-Ray

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Ultrasound

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Ct

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 Mri

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography

13.7 Others

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Market by Geography



14 Specialty

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Oncology

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Cardiology

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Obstetrics & Gynecology

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 Orthopedic

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography

14.7 Neurology

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7.3 Market by Geography

14.8 Others

14.8.1 Market Overview

14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.8.3 Market by Geography



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Others

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis

22.2.1 General Electric

22.2.2 Siemens Healthineers

22.2.3 Koninklijke Philips



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 General Electric

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strategies

23.1.4 Key Strengths

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 Siemens Healthineers

23.3 Koninklijke Philips



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Acteon Group

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 Aspect Imaging

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.3 Atec Spine

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.5 Carestream Health

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.6 Cefla

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.7 Dentsply Sirona

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.8 Dms Imaging

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.9 Esaote Spa

24.9.1 Business Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.10 Fuel 3D Technologies Limited

24.10.1 Business Overview

24.10.2 Product Offerings

24.11 Fujifilm Corporation

24.11.1 Business Overview

24.11.2 Product Offerings

24.12 Hologic

24.12.1 Business Overview

24.12.2 Product Offerings

24.13 Izotropic Corporation

24.13.1 Business Overview

24.13.2 Product Offerings

24.14 Medtronic

24.14.1 Business Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 Midmark Corporation

24.15.1 Business Overview

24.15.2 Product Offerings

24.16 Nview Medical

24.16.1 Business Overview

24.16.2 Product Offerings

24.17 Piur Imaging

24.17.1 Business Overview

24.17.2 Product Offerings

24.18 Planmeca

24.18.1 Business Overview

24.18.2 Product Offerings

24.19 Prexion

24.19.1 Business Overview

24.19.2 Product Offerings

24.20 Samsung Healthcare

24.20.1 Business Overview

24.20.2 Product Offerings

24.21 Sonavex

24.21.1 Business Overview

24.21.2 Product Offerings

24.22 Screenpoint Medical

24.22.1 Business Overview

24.22.2 Product Offerings

24.23 Shimadzu Corporation

24.23.1 Business Overview

24.23.2 Product Offerings

24.24 Spectrum Dynamics Medical

24.24.1 Business Overview

24.24.2 Product Offerings



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Appendix

