Worldwide 3D Printing Industry to 2026 - Players Include Stratasys, 3D Systems & Materialise Among Others
Feb 26, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2020. The 3D printing technology involves a layer-by-layer addition of materials to build patterns, physical models, tooling components and production parts using software and 3D printers. This technology assists in creating high-end 3D objects of any shape and size without the use of molds or machines. As the technology enables producers to build customized products, it is widely employed in industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automobiles, aerospace, etc. to provide solutions and services.
3D printing technology is utilized in the automotive industry to manufacture prototypes and various functional parts. It is also employed in the fashion industry to make jewelry and nylon-based clothing designs. Moreover, customized hearing aid shells, braces and tooth implants are produced using 3D printing in the healthcare sector. Nowadays, manufacturers are also investing in research and development activities for the production of prosthetic parts with the help of biological materials such as bone, skin and cartilage.
Furthermore, the advent of metal 3D printing technologies like binder jetting has helped in reducing the overall production time and costs. This is anticipated to bolster the applications of 3D printing particularly in the aerospace industry for manufacturing lighter aircraft structures, frames and parts. North America and Europe being early adopters currently represent the largest market for 3D printing. The Asia Pacific region, particularly China, however, is expected to witness large scale adoption of 3-D printing in the manufacturing sector in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global 3D printing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, EOS GmbH, Ge Additive, Exone, Voxeljet, HP, SLM Solutions, Envisiontec, Protolabs, Mcor Technologies, Optomec, Groupe Gorge, Ultimaker, Renishaw, Beijing Tiertime Technology, Xyzprinting, etc
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the global 3D printing market size in 2020?
2. What will be the global 3D printing market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
3. What are the global 3D printing market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global 3D printing market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D printing market?
6. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by technology?
7. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by process?
8. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by material?
9. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by offering?
10. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by application?
11. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by end user?
12. What are the major regions in the global 3D printing market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources.
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global 3D Printing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Process
5.6 Market Breakup by Material
5.7 Market Breakup by Offering
5.8 Market Breakup by Application
5.9 Market Breakup by End-User
5.10 Market Breakup by Region
5.11 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Stereolithography
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fused Deposition Modeling
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Selective Laser Sintering
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Electron Beam Melting
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Digital Light Processing
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Process
7.1 Binder Jetting
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Directed Energy Deposition
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Material Extrusion
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Material Jetting
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Powder Bed Fusion
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Sheet Lamination
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Vat Photopolymerization
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Photopolymers
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Plastics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Metals and Ceramics
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Offering
9.1 Printer
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Material
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Software
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Service
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Prototyping
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Tooling
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Functional Part Manufacturing
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End-User
11.1 Consumer Products
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Machinery
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Healthcare
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Aerospace
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Automobile
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Others
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Europe
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 North America
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
16.1 Price Indicators
16.2 Price Structure
16.3 Margin Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Stratasys
17.3.2 3D Systems
17.3.3 Materialise
17.3.4 EOS GmbH
17.3.5 Ge Additive
17.3.6 Exone
17.3.7 Voxeljet
17.3.8 HP
17.3.9 SLM Solutions
17.3.10 Envisiontec
17.3.11 Protolabs
17.3.12 Mcor Technologies
17.3.13 Optomec
17.3.14 Groupe Gorge
17.3.15 Ultimaker
17.3.16 Renishaw
17.3.17 Beijing Tiertime Technology
17.3.18 Xyzprinting
