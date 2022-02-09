Worldwide Accelerator Pedal Module Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bosch, Denso and Pacific Industrial Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accelerator Pedal Module Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global accelerator pedal module market reached a volume of 390 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 468 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Accelerator pedals are a component of accelerators that are used to regulate the supply of fuel into the combustion chamber. They are ready-to-install units consisting of pedal-travel sensor, and idle and full-load stops. They use sensors to detect the amount of pedal depression and transfer the signal to the engine control unit (ECU). The pedal travel sensor also records the movement and position of the accelerator pedal. The ECU uses this information to calculate the required torque and addresses the throttle device and the injection system



The earlier versions of these module were mostly made of metal and covered with rubber which not only made them heavy but also increased the possibility of corrosion. Nowadays, manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight components for vehicles owing to the stringent government rules to meet emission standards. The advancements in material development technology have further led to the production of accelerator pedals from polyamide 6 which is lightweight and cost effective in nature



The developed regions such as North America and Europe have a concentration of the world's largest automotive manufacturers which have access to more developed equipment, strong R&D capabilities and modern technical expertise. As a result, mechanical accelerators have been completely replaced by electronic accelerator pedals in these regions. Additionaly, the increasing use of sensor-based accelerators is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of the market



With the rapid development and industrialization in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, the automotive industry has been experiencing healthy growth. The increasing demand for automotive accelerator pedal modules for the manufacturing of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in these regions is providing a positive thrust to the growth of the overall market

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bosch, Denso, ZF, HELLA, United Automotive Electronic Systems, F-TECH, Aisan Industry, Yorozu, Pacific Industrial, Mikuni, Kyung Chang Industrial, TT Electronics, Alfmeier Praezision, Aida Manufacture, AKITA KOGYO, Bellsonica, Chiyoda Industries, Chiyoda Kogyo Kyushu, Hanya Seisakusho, Kuroda Kagaku, etc



