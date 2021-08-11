Worldwide Active Optical Cable Industry to 2028 - Advancements in Fiber Optic Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Optical Cable Market By Technology, Connector Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active optical cable market has witnessed an increase in revenue due to its increased adoption across various regions, on account of its advantages over other communication cables. In optical cables the information is transmitted through light, which has been reflected due to the total, internal reflection phenomena. The global active optical cable market is swiftly expanding and replacing the copper wires; the technological development in the optical fiber is further expected to enhance the use of active optical cables. The factors driving the global market growth are rise in investments by governments to improve connectivity within the region increase in the demand for higher bandwidth, greater adoption of optical cables in data centers, and advancement in the telecom industry.



Factors such as increase in bandwidth requirements, huge data center deployments, and rise in adoption of virtualization and cloud-based service drive the growth of the active optical cable market globally. However, the major challenges faced by the industry include high implementation cost of AOCs and vulnerability to physical damage and transmission losses. Furthermore, improved connectivity in emerging countries and advancements in fiber optics technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The active optical cable market is segmented on the basis of connector type, technology, application, and region. The connector type segment is divided into QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP, and others. By protocol, the market is analyzed across InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and others. By application, the market is studied across data center, high-performance computing, personal computer, digital signage, consumer electronics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.



The key players profiled in the Latin America non-destructive testing equipment industry include 3M Company, Amphenol Corporation, Avago Technologies Limited, Finisar Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, IBM, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, Siemon Company, and Sumitomo Electric Industries ltd.



These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study includes the analytical depiction of the active optical cable market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the active optical cable market.

The active optical cable market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

