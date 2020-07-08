Worldwide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2020-2026 by Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, HPAPI), Manufacturing Process (Captive, Merchant), Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will reach $293.5 billion by 2026, growing by 7.2% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for medicine and pharmaceutical agents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Highlighted with 91 tables and 99 figures, this 190-page report Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2020-2026 by Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, HPAPI), Manufacturing Process (Captive, Merchant), Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global API market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global API market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region.



Key Players

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer Healthcare

Bioniche Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Ceva Animal Health, Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Heska Co.

Lonza Group

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Synthesis

3.1 Market Overview by Synthesis

3.2 Synthetic API

3.2.1 Branded Synthetic API

3.2.2 Generic Synthetic API

3.3 Biotech API

3.3.1 Biotech API by Drug Type

3.3.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.3.1.2 Recombinant Proteins

3.3.1.3 Vaccines

3.3.1.4 Other Biotech APIs

3.3.2 Biotech API by Customer Base

3.3.2.1 Innovative Biologic API

3.3.2.2 Generic Biosimilar API

3.3.3 Biotech API by Expression Technology

3.3.3.1 Mammalian Expression

3.3.3.2 Microbial Expression

3.3.3.3 Yeast Expression

3.3.3.4 Insect Expression

3.3.3.5 Other Expression Technologies

3.4 HPAPI

3.4.1 Branded HPAPI

3.4.2 Generic HPAPI



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Manufacturing Process

4.1 Market Overview by Manufacturing Process

4.2 Captive Manufacturing

4.2.1 Branded Captive API

4.2.2 Generic Captive API

4.3 Merchant Manufacturing

4.3.1 Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Type

4.3.1.1 Branded Merchant API

4.3.1.2 Generic Merchant API

4.3.2 Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Synthesis

4.3.2.1 Merchant Synthetic API

4.3.2.2 Merchant Biotech API



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Application

5.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application

5.2 Infectious Diseases

5.3 Oncology

5.4 Ophthalmology

5.5 Cardiovascular Disorders

5.6 Central Nervous System

5.7 Pulmonary Disorders

5.8 Orthopedics

5.9 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type

6.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

6.2 Branded Prescription Drugs

6.3 Generic Prescription Drugs

6.4 OTC Drugs



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026

7.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer Healthcare

Bioniche Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Ceva Animal Health, Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Heska Co.

Lonza Group

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4deivc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

