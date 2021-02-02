Worldwide Adaptive Learning Industry to 2025 - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adaptive Learning Market (2020-2025) by Application, Component, Deployment Mode, End User, Model, and, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Adaptive Learning Market is estimated to be USD 2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.98 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20%.



Significant factors driving the growth of the adaptive learning market include the rising demand for advanced and innovative eLearning software & solutions, demand for personalized learning, and government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions. An adaptive learning tool uses advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence(AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR), etc. which enhance the capabilities of the software and make it more easily understandable by the students, thus generating interest in learning. This will help in driving the growth of the market. The shutdown of schools and educational institutes during the Covid-19 pandemic has also boosted the market as it creates demand for more innovative educational models, especially Adaptive learning solutions.



However, low-end user motivation and engagement to adopt adaptive learning solutions is likely to hamper the market. Complexities associated with the software like a time consuming and high cost associated with the software may hamper the growth of the Global Adaptive Learning Market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Demand for Personalized Learning

Need for Advanced and Innovative E-Learning Software

Government Initiatives for Adaptive Learning Solutions

Restraints

Low-End User Motivation and Engagement to Adopt Adaptive Learning Solutions

Complexities Associated with The Software like Time-Consuming and High Cost

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Gamification in Adaptive Learning to Provide Opportunities for Adaptive Learning Vendors

Boosting The Use of Blended Learning Technology

Growing Use of Cloud Computing Among Organizations and Educational Institutes to Motivate Learners to Adopt Web-Based Adaptive

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors

High Cost of Producing Elearning Content

Segments Covered



By Application, the Education Institution segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The education industry is rapidly growing with the adoption of digital learning. Most of the educational institutes are widely focusing on the implementation of the e-Education methods with the help of effective adaptive learning solutions. This solution saves time, cost, and effort, thus helping drive the growth of the segment. Adaptive learning solutions also encourage interactions between tutors and learners and increase the levels of satisfaction and course-completion rates. Continuous improvements in the network infrastructure and the growing awareness of the Learning Management System (LMS) also boost the market growth. Also, the impact of Covid-19 had led to the growing demand for online education, which results in boosting the growth of this segment.



By Component, the Platform segment is projected to witness the larger market share in the Global Adaptive Learning Market during the forecast period. The number of platform providers has increased significantly in the past few years, owing to the low entry cost in the adaptive learning market. The platform also supports the management of a huge pool of information and provides a dynamic learning environment, thus propelling the growth of the segment.



By Deployment Mode, the Cloud segment is accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud is a common technological pool where the educational institutions and companies can store their data according to their needs. It helps make the academic process more efficient and improves institutional productivity, reduces expenses, back up the data, and improves accountability. All these factors help in boosting the cloud segment in the Global Adaptive Learning Market.



By End User, the Academic segment is expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period. Academic institutions are highly adopting online teaching methods by sharing data, video, and voice call over adaptive learning platforms, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, which results in the complete shutdown of all the schools and colleges drive the growth of the segment. The Academic segment is further segmented into K-12 and higher education. Out of which, the higher education segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the use of digitalized systems adopted by higher education institutes for quite a few years, thus fuelling adaptive learning solutions.



By Model, the Gamification segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period than other models. There are various teaching techniques available in the market, and every teaching software uses video, voice, or text, or a combination of all the elements to educate individuals. The various vendor has used the Gamification model to test the individual's aptitude in Adaptive Learning technology. It provides the ease-of-use, convenience, the ability to re-watch old content, etc., thus, driving the growth of the segment.



By Geography, North America is projected to witness a higher market share during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements in adaptive learning solutions across the major verticals. Various collaborations between the government and network arenas and partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists drive the market growth of the segment. The US and Canada are expected to have the highest adoption rates due to the increasing adoption of eLearning methods. APAC countries are also focusing more on initiatives to upsurge Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, thus driving the growth of the Adaptive Learning Market.



The Global Adaptive Learning Market is segmented Based on application, the Component, Deployment Mode, End User, Model, and, Geography.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Curriculum Associates, Istation, John Wiley & Sons, ScootPad Corporation, CogBooks, VitalSource, DreamBox Learning, Mathspace, Fulcrum Labs, Knowre, Follett, Realizeit, K12, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Impelsys, Imagine Learning, Area9 Lyceum, Cerego and D2L Corporation.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



