Worldwide ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Industry to 2030 - Rising Aftermarket for Autonomous Vehicle Accessories Presents Opportunities

The global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market is expected to reach $34.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 30.94% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

According to recent studies, the rapid advancement of automated driving features is leading to the integration of sensors and camera systems in the vehicle's front and back. Recent studies show that the rapid growth of autonomous driving features is leading to the integration of sensors and video systems in the front and back of vehicles. Future surround view and mirror replacement apps, as well as so-called smart applications like lane departure warning, park assistant, and others, will benefit from the new features. These devices not only provide visual information, but also actively aid with braking and steering in risky situations, as well as reducing the high beams. As a result, cleaning will become an urgent necessity to ensure that these services run well.

Key Companies Profiled

Continental AG, SEEVA Technologies, Inc., Ficosa Internacional SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., dlhBOWLES, Rochling SE & Co. KG, Kendrion, Waymo, Ford Motor Company, Kautex Textron GMBH & CO. KG, ACTASYS, INC., MS Foster & Associates, INC., Valeo, Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co. Ltd., Exotic Automation & Supply

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

How does the supply chain function in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

Which vehicle type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment during 2020-2031?

Who are the key manufacturers of different ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global market for ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2020 to 2031?

What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment?

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market

Automotive sensors malfunction when dirt, raindrops, snow, or bird droppings obscure their view. Liquid-based sensor maintenance systems or air-based sensor maintenance systems are utilized to cleanse the sensors' surface and restore their functionality. Such maintenance systems are increasingly being used in autonomous vehicles, where sensor performance is critical, assisting the growth of the automotive sensor maintenance system market across regions.

Market Segmentation

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Product

Liquid jets (fluid) are a known and proven technique for cleaning vehicles. It's difficult to overstate the appeal of a tried-and-true technology designed to match the automotive industry's high standards for quality, durability, and cost. Applying this strategy to sensors, on the other hand, introduces new issues in terms of capacity, performance, and long-term viability.

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Application

The growing concern about safety, as well as the government's tight emission standards, are driving up demand for these sensors in passenger vehicles. Furthermore, governments from all around the world are working hard to support this industry. To assure safety, efficiency, and accuracy in passenger automobiles, federal authorities have established a number of rules and regulations to increase the usage of these sensor technologies in vehicles.

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Region

Europe holds the largest market share in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market. The economic situation in Europe is favorable, and the consumers have a high disposable income, thereby leading to high demand for advanced equipment such as ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment. Along with this, manufacturers are looking to improve their flexibility across the value chain, thereby driving the market toward the adoption of ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market.

6 Research Methodology

