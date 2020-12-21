Worldwide Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Industry to 2025 - APAC to Register the Highest Growth Rate
Dec 21, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Offering (Solutions (Sandboxing, Endpoint Protection, SIEM, IDS/IPS, and Next-generation Firewall) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global APT protection market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2020 to USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the market include the increasing number of security breaches and advanced cyberattacks such as zero-day exploits, persistent threats, malware, and ransomware; stringent government regulations towards adoption of APT protection policies; and proliferation of cloud-based APT protection solutions and services.
By solutions, the SIEM segment expected to hold the largest market size in 2025
SIEM collects security data from network devices, servers, and domain controllers; analyzes the stored data to discover trends; detects threats, and enables organizations to investigate any alerts. APT protection solutions supported with SIEM can help enterprises to resist APTs, detect signs at early stages and prevent major damage to corporation data. APT protection tools fine-tuned with SIEM solutions offer holistic 360-degree protection of a company's ecosystem for a customized security environment with quick and automated analysis of security events aligned with an enterprises' security policies. SIEM solutions monitor both real-time events and past data to detect anomalous and gain visibility into security and compliance violations.
APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC countries comprise emerging economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, and India. With the proliferation of AI, IoT, and big data in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. APAC is expected to invest more in security owing to the increasing threat of APT attacks. Organizations in this region are also increasingly focusing on building long-term relationships with their users by providing security to their sensitive data and delivering customized experiences. Organizations that deal with highly sensitive data are increasingly adopting APT protection solutions.
With effective government regulations and technological advancements, the APT protection market is witnessing high growth opportunities in this region. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at a laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting APT protection solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market
4.2 Market, by Offering and Deployment Mode
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 Market: Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Security Breaches and Cyberattacks due to the Pandemic
5.2.1.2 Strict Government Regulation for Cybersecurity
5.2.1.3 Work from Home Lures New Security Challenges
5.2.1.4 Expanding Cybersecurity Funding Following COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.5 Rise in Cloud Adoption Across Enterprises
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Knowledge Across Enterprises Regarding Apts
5.2.2.2 Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Threat Intelligence Solutions to Mitigate Apts
5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based Apt Protection Solutions and Services
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises
5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Addressing Complexity of Advanced Threats
5.2.4.3 Diverse Nature of Sophisticated Threats
5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Value Chain
5.5 Ecosystem: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection
5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Solutions
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Blockchain
5.7.2 Big Data and Analytics
5.8 Regulatory Implications
5.8.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.8.2 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.8.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.8.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)
5.8.5 Soc2
5.9 Use Cases
5.9.1 Use Case: Trend Micro
5.9.2 Use Case: Kaspersky Lab
5.9.3 Use Case: McAfee
5.9.4 Use Case: Check Point
5.9.5 Use Case: Proofpoint
6 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: COVID-19 Impact
6.1 COVID-19 Impact
7 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Offering: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Offering: Market COVID-19 Impact
7.1.3 Offering: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
7.2 Solutions
7.3 Services
8 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Solutions: Market COVID-19 Impact
8.1.3 Solutions: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
8.2 Security Information and Event Management
8.3 Endpoint Protection
8.4 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System
8.5 Sandboxing
8.6 Next-Generation Firewall
8.7 Forensic Analysis
8.8 Other Solutions
9 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Service
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Services: Market COVID-19 Impact
9.1.3 Services: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
9.2 Integration and Deployment
9.3 Support and Maintenance
9.4 Consulting
10 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Deployment Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market COVID-19 Impact
10.1.3 Deployment Mode: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
10.2 Cloud
10.3 On-Premises
11 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Organization Size
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
11.1.2 Organization Size: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection COVID-19 Impact
11.1.3 Organization Size: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11.3 Large Enterprises
12 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
12.1.2 Vertical: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Marke COVID-19 Impact
12.1.3 Vertical: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
12.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
12.3 Construction and Engineering
12.4 Healthcare
12.5 Retail and Ecommerce
12.6 Energy and Utilities
12.7 Media and Entertainment
12.8 Government and Defense
12.9 Information Technology
12.10 Telecommunications
12.11 Other Verticals
13 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.6 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Evaluation Framework
14.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
14.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
14.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, 2020
15 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
15.1 Company Evaluation Matrix
15.1.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
15.1.2 Star
15.1.3 Pervasive Players
15.1.4 Emerging Leaders
15.1.5 Participants
15.2 Company Profiles
15.2.1 Broadcom
15.2.2 McAfee
15.2.3 Kaspersky
15.2.4 Fortinet
15.2.5 Fireeye
15.2.6 Raytheon Technologies
15.2.7 Sophos
15.2.8 Eset
15.2.9 Palto Alto Networks
15.2.10 VMware Carbon Black
15.2.11 Microsoft
15.2.12 Cisco
15.2.13 Webroot
15.2.14 F-Secure
15.2.15 Trend Micro
15.2.16 Cyberark
15.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
15.3.1 Progressive
15.3.2 Responsive
15.3.3 Dynamic
15.3.4 Starting Blocks
15.3.5 Revbits
15.3.6 Wijungle
15.3.7 Bluvector
15.3.8 Aristi Labs
15.3.9 Securden
15.3.10 Red Sift
15.3.11 Zecops
15.3.12 XM Cyber
16 Adjacent/Related Markets
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market
16.2.1 Market Definition
16.3 Endpoint Security Market
16.3.1 Market Definition
16.4 Next-Generation Firewall Market
16.4.1 Market Definition
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
17.3 Available Customizations
