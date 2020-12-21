Worldwide Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Industry to 2025 - APAC to Register the Highest Growth Rate

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Offering (Solutions (Sandboxing, Endpoint Protection, SIEM, IDS/IPS, and Next-generation Firewall) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global APT protection market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2020 to USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the market include the increasing number of security breaches and advanced cyberattacks such as zero-day exploits, persistent threats, malware, and ransomware; stringent government regulations towards adoption of APT protection policies; and proliferation of cloud-based APT protection solutions and services.

By solutions, the SIEM segment expected to hold the largest market size in 2025

SIEM collects security data from network devices, servers, and domain controllers; analyzes the stored data to discover trends; detects threats, and enables organizations to investigate any alerts. APT protection solutions supported with SIEM can help enterprises to resist APTs, detect signs at early stages and prevent major damage to corporation data. APT protection tools fine-tuned with SIEM solutions offer holistic 360-degree protection of a company's ecosystem for a customized security environment with quick and automated analysis of security events aligned with an enterprises' security policies. SIEM solutions monitor both real-time events and past data to detect anomalous and gain visibility into security and compliance violations.

APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC countries comprise emerging economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, and India. With the proliferation of AI, IoT, and big data in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. APAC is expected to invest more in security owing to the increasing threat of APT attacks. Organizations in this region are also increasingly focusing on building long-term relationships with their users by providing security to their sensitive data and delivering customized experiences. Organizations that deal with highly sensitive data are increasingly adopting APT protection solutions.



With effective government regulations and technological advancements, the APT protection market is witnessing high growth opportunities in this region. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at a laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting APT protection solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

4.2 Market, by Offering and Deployment Mode

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Security Breaches and Cyberattacks due to the Pandemic

5.2.1.2 Strict Government Regulation for Cybersecurity

5.2.1.3 Work from Home Lures New Security Challenges

5.2.1.4 Expanding Cybersecurity Funding Following COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.5 Rise in Cloud Adoption Across Enterprises

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Knowledge Across Enterprises Regarding Apts

5.2.2.2 Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Threat Intelligence Solutions to Mitigate Apts

5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based Apt Protection Solutions and Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises

5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Addressing Complexity of Advanced Threats

5.2.4.3 Diverse Nature of Sophisticated Threats

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Solutions

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Blockchain

5.7.2 Big Data and Analytics

5.8 Regulatory Implications

5.8.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.8.2 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.8.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.8.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)

5.8.5 Soc2

5.9 Use Cases

5.9.1 Use Case: Trend Micro

5.9.2 Use Case: Kaspersky Lab

5.9.3 Use Case: McAfee

5.9.4 Use Case: Check Point

5.9.5 Use Case: Proofpoint



6 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.1 COVID-19 Impact



7 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Offering: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Offering: Market COVID-19 Impact

7.1.3 Offering: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

7.2 Solutions

7.3 Services



8 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Solutions: Market COVID-19 Impact

8.1.3 Solutions: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

8.2 Security Information and Event Management

8.3 Endpoint Protection

8.4 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

8.5 Sandboxing

8.6 Next-Generation Firewall

8.7 Forensic Analysis

8.8 Other Solutions



9 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Service

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Services: Market COVID-19 Impact

9.1.3 Services: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

9.2 Integration and Deployment

9.3 Support and Maintenance

9.4 Consulting



10 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market COVID-19 Impact

10.1.3 Deployment Mode: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

10.2 Cloud

10.3 On-Premises



11 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

11.1.2 Organization Size: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection COVID-19 Impact

11.1.3 Organization Size: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

11.3 Large Enterprises



12 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

12.1.2 Vertical: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Marke COVID-19 Impact

12.1.3 Vertical: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

12.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

12.3 Construction and Engineering

12.4 Healthcare

12.5 Retail and Ecommerce

12.6 Energy and Utilities

12.7 Media and Entertainment

12.8 Government and Defense

12.9 Information Technology

12.10 Telecommunications

12.11 Other Verticals



13 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Evaluation Framework

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

14.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

14.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, 2020



15 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

15.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

15.1.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

15.1.2 Star

15.1.3 Pervasive Players

15.1.4 Emerging Leaders

15.1.5 Participants

15.2 Company Profiles

15.2.1 Broadcom

15.2.2 McAfee

15.2.3 Kaspersky

15.2.4 Fortinet

15.2.5 Fireeye

15.2.6 Raytheon Technologies

15.2.7 Sophos

15.2.8 Eset

15.2.9 Palto Alto Networks

15.2.10 VMware Carbon Black

15.2.11 Microsoft

15.2.12 Cisco

15.2.13 Webroot

15.2.14 F-Secure

15.2.15 Trend Micro

15.2.16 Cyberark

15.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

15.3.1 Progressive

15.3.2 Responsive

15.3.3 Dynamic

15.3.4 Starting Blocks

15.3.5 Revbits

15.3.6 Wijungle

15.3.7 Bluvector

15.3.8 Aristi Labs

15.3.9 Securden

15.3.10 Red Sift

15.3.11 Zecops

15.3.12 XM Cyber



16 Adjacent/Related Markets

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market

16.2.1 Market Definition

16.3 Endpoint Security Market

16.3.1 Market Definition

16.4 Next-Generation Firewall Market

16.4.1 Market Definition



17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

17.3 Available Customizations

