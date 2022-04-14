Worldwide Advanced Phase Change Materials Industry to 2028 - Featuring BASF, Honeywell International and Cryopak Among Others

Apr 14, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Advanced Phase Change Materials Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Salt hydrates are phase change materials, because they undergo a phase change when heated from their liquid state to a more solid form. These materials have many uses in industries ranging from automotive repair to the marine industry. Many oils and lubricants are derived from salt deposits in various climates around the world. In the past, these hydrates were used as insulator for engines and transmission components but recently phase changes have been found to be beneficial for many other applications.
Salt hydrates can be integrated into various textile products such as terry cloth, felt, and wool, through spinning, weaving, or bonding of fibers with various additives that change the molecular structures. Phase change materials are used in several ways in textiles such as for thermal insulation, lubricants, and thickening agents. When the environmental temperature fluctuates, the thermal conductivity of a salt hydrate molecule will change, which in turn will change the electrical conductivity of a fiber. The fiber becomes dense, insulating, and warmer or cooler, depending on the changes in temperature. In some cases, these phase change materials have been successfully employed in thermal coatings.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing funding for R&D in technologies that will improve energy productivity is expected to propel growth of the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, The U.S. Department of Energy's Building Technologies Office awarded US$ 47.7 million to 23 competitively selected projects for R&D targeted towards the goals of the Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) - 2019 Funding Opportunity Announcement.
Major players operating in the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market are focused on adopting expansion strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2021, ADVANSA started a warehouse and logistics center at the DistributionPark in Hamm/Germany.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, BASF, Advansa B.V., Honeywell International, Cryopak, Dow Building Solutions, Phase Change Products Pty Ltd., Climate Sweden AB, Salca BV, and Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, By Product Type, 2021- 2028 (US$ Mn )
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Paraffin
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Salt Hydrates
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, By Application, 2021- 2028 (US$ Mn )
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Building and Construction
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Commercial Refrigeration
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- HVAC
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Energy Storage
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Shipping and Transportation.
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, By Region, 2021- 2028 (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- E. I. du pont de numours and Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- BASF
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Advansa B. V.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Honeywell International
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Cryopak
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Dow Building Solutions
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Phase Change products Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Climate Sweden AB
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Salca BV
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z88el
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article