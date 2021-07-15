Worldwide Advanced Planning and Scheduling Software Industry to 2028 - Scope for Continuous Innovations in APS Software Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Planning and Scheduling Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment, Organization Size, and Industry, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APS software market was valued at US$ 1,491.22 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,941.27 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2020 to 2028.



The global APS software market is segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America led the market, followed by APAC and Europe. North America is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries, robust industrial base, and high technology adoption. The presence of fast-growing economics and surging adoption of automation, propelling the use of APS software, are among the prime factors driving the growth of the APS software market in North America. These software products are broadly used in the region by various industries for inventory planning, demand planning, and supply planning. In Europe, high production capabilities of various industries as well as growing need to enhance business and manufacturing processes to gain a competitive edge are anticipated to accelerate the demand for APS software during the forecast period. APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.



The APS software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size, industry, and geography. Based on industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, pharmaceuticals & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, food & beverages, chemicals, and others. The manufacturing segment led the APS software market with the largest share in 2020.



The manufacturing sector is highly involved in the transformation of goods and materials into products; communication equipment, electrical equipment, electronic equipment, aerospace equipment, rail equipment, medical device, automotive, and metal mining are among the key countries under this umbrella. The sector is growing rapidly due to swift industrialization in developing economies.



Acumatica, Inc; Asprova Corporation; Cybertec; Dassault Systems SE; Delfoi OY, Global Shop Solutions; Inform Software; Plex Systems; Siemens Ag, and The Access Group are among the key players profiled in this market study. In addition to these players, several other important companies have been studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global APS Software market and its ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. APS Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. APS Software-Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Need to Enhance Overall Production Process

5.1.2 Escalating Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Expertise and Awareness

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Scope for Continuous Innovations in APS Software

5.4 Market Trend

5.4.1 Digital Transformation of Manufacturing Operations

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. APS Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 APS Software Market Global Overview

6.2 APS Software Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. APS Software Market Analysis - By Deployment

7.1 Overview

7.2 APS Software Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Cloud-Based

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud-Based Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 On-Premise

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 On-Premise Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



8. APS Software Market Analysis - By Organization Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 APS Software Market Breakdown, by Organization Size, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Large Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Large Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



9. APS Software Market Analysis - By Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 APS Software Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Food & Beverage

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Food & Beverage Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Chemicals

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Chemicals Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



10. APS Software Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on APS Software Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Global Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ACUMATICA, INC

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 ASPROVA CORPORATION

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 CYBERTEC

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Dassault Systemes SE

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 DELFOI OY

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 GLOBAL SHOP SOLUTIONS

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 INFORM SOFTWARE

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 PLEX SYSTEMS

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Siemens AG

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 THE ACCESS GROUP

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72lifh

