Worldwide Aerospace & Defense Industry Insights to 2025

Global Defense Spending, standing at $1.98 trillion for 2020, has been growing at a scorching pace since the onset of this great power competition with the growth rate, pegged at 3.6% for 2019 & 2.6% for 2020, almost paralleling the Cold War-era highs

The realignment of U.S. defense spending, with renewed focus on competing with near peer adversaries while sustaining traditional overmatch over adversaries, has accelerated the pace of recapitalization of ageing equipment with the award of several new defense contract awards over the recent years & many others in the pipeline. The same remains a key area of focus for the industry given their strategic nature, size, scale as well as scope & long term horizon

The focus, thus, has been on equipment upgrade, modernization & recapitalization apart from capabilities revitalization and increased R&D outlays towards development of next generational & game changer technologies. The United States continues to retain & maintain its traditional overmatch over adversaries & pole position driven by the nation's significant focus & investments towards R&D while the Chinese ascension & Russian resurgence continues unabated

The Middle East, Eastern Europe & the Asia-Pacific regions remain the epicentre of ongoing geopolitical turbulence with political instability, ongoing conflicts & territorial disputes reigning supreme across these regions. The same has also been driving demand for military equipment across these regions which has led to a surge in arms imports & initiation of indigenous, large scale defense programs over the recent years with the Asia-Pacific region bagging the top spot, a trend which is likely to be sustained over medium term

This return to the age of multipolarity, marked by the onset of great power competition at the world stage & marking the effective resurgence of the age of realism, has simultaneously witnessed the onset of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic impact of the pandemic & the funding of the relief efforts underway across the globe, are likely to put significant pressure on government finances across most parts of the world. However, their impact on defense spending is likely to be limited & confined to non-strategic defense programs. Most strategic & long term defense programs, as well as technology development efforts, are likely to be more or less sustained going forward. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to take the lead, in terms of projected defense spending growth rate going forward, with most global industry OEMs keenly eyeing the region while scouting for growth opportunities for the medium term

Against this backdrop, the report analyzes the Global Aerospace & Defense market:-Key Focus Areas

Key Industry, Market & Technology trends likely to shape the industry's evolution over medium term - Analysis & Impact Key Growth Domains which are likely to spearhead top line growth over medium term - Potential Scale & Scope of the Opportunities Defense Spending Trends, Analysis & the Road Ahead - Growth Areas, Key Markets & Emerging Opportunities Key Upcoming, Strategic Defense Programs over medium term - Detailed Program Factsheets & Opportunities Emerging & Game Changer Technologies - Focus Areas, Key OEMs, Contract Awards, Initiatives & Latest Developments

Key Topics Covered:

Section - 1

Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Introduction & Overview

Section - 2

Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 3

Key Growth Domains - Overview, Size & Scope, Growth Outlook

Fighter Aircrafts

Military Rotorcrafts

Armored Vehicles

Military Aviation Turbofan Engines

Military UAS/UCAVs

Missiles & Missile Defense

Section - 4

Key Upcoming Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets, including, Program Size, Scale, Scope, Status, Contract Awards & Latest Developments

Section - 5

Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 6

Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 7 - Global Defense Spending Trends

Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis

Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations

Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Growth Trend & Projections through 2025

Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP

Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions

Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 & Top 10 Nations

Section - 8 - Emerging & Game Changer Technologies:

Outline of R&D Efforts, Contract Awards, Key Industry OEMs, Strategic Priorities & Initiatives and Latest Developments

Hypersonics

Directed Energy Systems

Drone Swarms

Sixth Generation Fighter Jets

Next Generation Rotorcrafts

