Worldwide Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market to 2030 - Featuring Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman & Raytheon Among Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market is expected to decline from $28.7 billion in 2019 to $27.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $31.1 billion in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market with other segments of the aerospace market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, aerospace support and auxiliary equipment indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market.



Multi-Function Radio Frequency System (MFRFS) is increasingly being used for operational radar frequency ranges towards applications for broadband. The MFRFS is an electronically scanned radar system that can detect and track threats at a wider range. The wider frequency range enhances the survivability for combat missions in case of no visibility in both horizontal and vertical direction (zero-zero visibility condition). It also provides additional electronic warfare functionalities and gives the pilots the ability to land safely in adverse conditions. Raytheon and NCS are manufacturing radars with MFRFS technology.



The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market consists of sales of support and auxiliary equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce support and auxiliary equipment including equipment such as radar, air traffic control towers, satellites and other auxiliary equipment).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



8. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Segments

11.1. Global Commercial Radars Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Continuous Waveform; Pulse Waveform

11.2. Global Satellites Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Large Satellite; Mini Satellite; Micro Satellite; Nano Satellite



12. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Metrics

12.1. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market



14. Western Europe Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market



15. Eastern Europe Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market



16. North America Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market



17. South America Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market



18. Middle East Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market



19. Africa Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market



20. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Lockheed Martin

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Northrop Grumman

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Raytheon

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Reutech Radar Systems

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Rockwell Collins

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market



22. Market Background: Aerospace Market

22.1. Aerospace Market Characteristics

22.2. Aerospace Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Aerospace Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmzt7u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

