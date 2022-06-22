Worldwide Air Freight Industry to 2027 - Featuring American Airlines, ANA Cargo and Bollore Logistics Among Others

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Freight Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air freight market reached a value of US$ 270.3 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 390.7 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Air freight, also known as air cargo, is a transportation mode used to deliver fast speed shipments via charter or commercial air carriers. It can be delivered globally as goods sent from consignors to consignees or sellers to buyers. Moreover, it is handled along the chain by numerous entities, such as express carriers, aircraft and postal operators, regulated agents, haulers, and ground handlers, with varying responsibilities. At present, air freight is assisting in contributing to economic development across the globe.



Air Freight Market Trends

Air freight is utilized for delivering non-perishable goods like jewelry, clothing, automotive parts, and perishable items, including fruits, vegetables, and meats, which require quick delivery. Besides this, it plays a crucial role in the distribution of vaccines through a well-established temperature-sensitive distribution system and cutting-edge technology and procedures. This, in confluence with the burgeoning aviation industry, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Additionally, other modes of transportation, such as marine, rail, or road transport, generally take days or weeks to deliver different items. However, transporting goods using air freight saves time and offers a high level of security. It also requires less packaging than other transportation methods to reduce the weight limit. This, coupled with the growing popularity of consolidated air freight services, is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, key players are increasingly focusing on geographical expansions and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their customer base. This, along with the integration of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the air cargo supply chain and the rising import and export of goods among numerous countries worldwide, is facilitating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Airlines Inc., ANA Cargo Inc., Bollore Logistics, Cargolux Airlines International S.A., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV A/S, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corporation, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways and United Parcel Service Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global air freight market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air freight market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the destination?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global air freight market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Air Freight Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 Freight

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Express

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mail

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Destination

7.1 Domestic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 International

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Private

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 American Airlines Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 ANA Cargo Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bollore Logistics

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Cargolux Airlines International S.A.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Delta Air Lines Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Deutsche Bahn AG

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Deutsche Post AG

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 DSV A/S

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 FedEx Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 Qatar Airways

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15 United Parcel Service Inc.

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

