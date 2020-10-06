Worldwide Air Fryer Industry to 2026 - Featuring Newell Brands, Koninklijke Philips & Breville Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Fryer Market by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Fryer Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Air fryers can be considered as those kitchen appliances that fry food by circulating hot air utilizing the mechanism of convection. They are available both in digital and manual forms. A manual air fryer is a kind of analog air fryer that generally has two dials, for time and temperature, and indicator lights to show when the unit is on and preheated. A digital air fryer is a programmed air fryer that has a digital control board that incorporates an LCD screen and a touchpad. The Digital model offers programmable timers without resetting the timer.



The worldwide air fryers market is fundamentally driven by the increment in the number of health-conscious individuals opting for oil-free food, so as to limit cholesterol levels. Moreover, increment in the disposable income of consumers, research and development, and technological advancements in the business are leading factors boosting the development of the air fryer market. Air fryers are the updated versions of electric fryers. Accessibility of a massive range of innovatively progressed air fryer items is bringing about a rising customer base and this is foreseen to fuel the market in the years to come.



The surge in popularity of air fryers attributable to the preparation of food items with up to 80% less fat than food prepared with different sorts of customary fryers has brought about expanded demand for air fryers. In addition, the rise in consumer awareness toward the item, extensive marketing and advertising by top brands and move in customer inclination toward air fryers expand the demand from the residential segment. Not just ease of convenience and level of comfort, e-commerce empowers users to dive deep for the information of a particular item, costs and advantages comparison, and thorough worth assessment before buying.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Digital and Manual. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled

Newell Brands , Inc.

, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. Breville Group Limited

Groupe SEB

SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity)

Cuisinart Corporation (Conair Corporation)

Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited

GoWISE USA

NuWave, LLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Air Fryer Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Air Fryer Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Air Fryer Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Recent Developments in Air Fryers Market - Global



Chapter 4. Global Air Fryer Market by Product

4.1 Global Digital Market by Region

4.2 Global Manual Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Air Fryer Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Online Market by Region

5.2 Global Offline Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Air Fryer Market by Region

6.1 North America Air Fryer Market

6.2 Europe Air Fryer Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Air Fryer Market

6.4 LAMEA Air Fryer Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Newell Brands, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research and Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4 Breville Group Limited

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5 Groupe SEB

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.3.1 Geographical Expansions:

7.6 SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity)

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.7 Cuisinart Corporation(Conair Corporation)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 GoWISE USA

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10 NuWave, LLC

7.10.1 Company Overview



