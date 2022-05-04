Worldwide Aircraft De-Icing Industry to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Clariant and General Atomic Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft De-Icing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft de-icing market reached a value of US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.44% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aircraft de-icing refers to the process of removing ice, snow and frost from the surface of the aircraft. De-icing agents are usually manufactured using ethylene glycol and propylene glycol-based fluids, along with water, corrosion inhibitors, wetting agents and dyes. These agents reduce the freezing point of water and assist in cleaning various components of the aircraft, such as wings, fuselage, control surface, fan blades, engine inlets, propellers, sensors and landing gear. De-icing agents are commonly available in type I, II, III and IV variants that are also used for decontaminating the aircraft body prior to the take-off. As a result, they find extensive applications across the military and commercial aviation sector.



Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on enhancing passenger comfort and ensuring secure take-off and landing operations, especially during winters.

Furthermore, modernization and improvements in the airport ground for handling equipment are also augmenting the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the advent of novel infrared, hot water, tempered steam, forced air, electro-expulsive separation and electro-mechanical expulsion de-icing systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, de-icing agents manufacturers are also developing environment-friendly product variants, thereby contributing to the market growth. Airlines are adopting these recyclable agents to minimize the operational costs of the aircraft and reduce the risks of icing hazards. Other factors, including rising passenger and cargo traffic across the globe, along with increasing construction of new airports, especially in the developing countries, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.), BASF SE, Clariant AG, General Atomic Technologies, Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.), JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies), Kilfrost Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Tronair Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace) and Vestergaard Company A/S.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the expected growth rate of the global aircraft de-icing market?

2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aircraft de-icing market?

3. What are the key factors driving the global aircraft de-icing market?

4. What is the breakup of the global aircraft de-icing market based on the fluid type?

5. What is the breakup of the global aircraft de-icing market based on the application?

6. What are the key regions in the global aircraft de-icing market?

7. Who are the key players/companies in the global aircraft de-icing market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aircraft De-Icing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fluid Type

6.1 Type I

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Type II

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Type III

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Type IV

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Military

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Equipment

8.1 De-Icing Trucks

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Sweepers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 BASF SE

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Clariant AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 General Atomic Technologies

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Kilfrost Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 The Dow Chemical Company

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Tronair Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Vestergaard Company A/S

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

