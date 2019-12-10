Worldwide Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Markets, 2019-2024 - Analysis by Product Type, Operation, Display System, Application & Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft synthetic vision system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

The increasing occurrence of CFIT incidences is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The CFIT is an event in which the aircraft, under pilot's control, accidentally flows into water, mountain, ground or any other obstacle. By using aircraft SVS, the pilot becomes aware of the potential dangers, which enables timely alterations of the route.

Furthermore, constant safety improvements in commercial and other types of aviation aircraft are significantly increasing the product demand. With the increasing air traffic, there is a growing need for highly efficient flight safety mechanisms. Additionally, the introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) has enhanced the utilization of aircraft SVS as they require accurate projections for correct navigation even under challenging environmental conditions.

Moreover, factors such as increasing construction of airports in emerging nations along with the implementation of stringent government policies regarding passenger safety are further expected to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cobham, Garmin, Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Elbit Systems Ltd, Thales Group, Safran, Mercury Systems, Harris Corporation, Universal Avionics Systems, Aspen Avionics, Avidyne Corporation, ENSCO, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aircraft synthetic vision system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the display system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Operation

5.5 Market Breakup by Display System

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Synthetic Vision

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Longwave IR

6.1.2.2 Shortwave IR

6.1.2.3 Millimeter Wave RADAR

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Enhanced Vision

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 IR

6.2.2.2 Millimeter Wave RADAR

6.2.2.3 Combined EVS

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Operation

7.1 Manned

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Unmanned

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Display System

8.1 Primary Flight Display

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Navigation Display

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Heads-up and Helmet Mounted Display

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Civil Aviation

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Military Aviation

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 General Aviation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Cobham

15.3.2 Garmin

15.3.3 Honeywell International

15.3.4 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

15.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd

15.3.6 Thales Group

15.3.7 Safran

15.3.8 Mercury Systems

15.3.9 Harris Corporation

15.3.10 Universal Avionics Systems

15.3.11 Aspen Avionics

15.3.12 Avidyne Corporation

15.3.13 ENSCO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpt9oi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

