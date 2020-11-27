Worldwide Aircraft Tire Industry to 2025 - by Product Type, Platform, Sector, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft tire market is currently witnessing a stable growth. An aircraft tire refers to a specialized wheel that is designed to provide stability to the aircraft and withstand heavy loads at high speeds. The tires are manufactured using nylon, steel and natural and artificial rubber and some of the common types of aircraft tires include radial and bias-ply tires. The radial tires consist of perpendicular fiber stands that are fixed at the tire sidewall in the direction of rotation to minimize bidirectional and sidewall flexibility. On the other hand, a bias-ply tire consists of fabric bias that can stretch on the bias and is placed across the direction of rotation and sidewall.



The significant growth in the commercial aviation and defense industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing air traffic across the globe, there is a growing need for highly efficient flight safety mechanisms, including tires, to ensure maximum passenger safety. Aeronautical manufactures are emphasizing on producing light-weight aircraft tires that are integrated with improved braking systems, which is providing a boost to the market growth.



Additionally, advancements in tire manufacturing technologies, such as the utilization of next-generation materials, synthetic elastomer rubber and cross-linkable rubber, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These materials are highly durable and aid in enhancing the overall fuel-efficiency of the aircraft by minimizing the weight of the tire. Other factors, including the growing demand for aircraft for various combat and non-combat operations in the defense sector, along with the increasing government investments in the aviation infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aviation Tires, Bridgestone Corporation, Desser Tire & Rubber Co., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Michelin, Petlas Tire Corporation, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd., Specialty Tires of America, Wilkerson Company Inc. (Wco) Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global aircraft tire market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft tire market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aircraft Tire Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Radial

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bias

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Platform

7.1 Fixed Wing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Rotary Wing

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Sector

8.1 OEM

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Replacement

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Commercial Aircrafts

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Major Types

9.1.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

9.1.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft

9.1.2.3 Very Large Aircraft

9.1.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 Non-commercial Aircrafts

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Inbound Logistics

12.3 Operations

12.4 Outbound Logistics

12.5 Marketing and Sales

12.6 Post Sales Services



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Aviation Tires

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Bridgestone Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Michelin

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Petlas Tire Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Specialty Tires of America

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Wilkerson Company Inc. (Wco)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



