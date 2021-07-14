Worldwide Airport Baggage Handling System Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Siemens, Daifuku and Babcock International Among Others

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Baggage Handling System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport baggage handling system market exhibited negative growth during 2015-2020. The baggage handling system (BHS) is a conveyor mechanism that is used to transfer checked luggage from the ticketing counters to airplane loading gates and vice versa. It is also used for bag tracking, load balancing, volume regulation and screening luggage for security reasons. The system utilizes devices such as barcode scanners, radio frequency sensors, tilt tray sorters, Automatic Jam Readers (AJR), Automatic Tag Readers (ATR) and vertical sortation units. They aim toward providing efficient and transparent baggage handling to the travelers and minimizing the workload for the ground staff. As a result, traditionally used manual sorting equipment and machines are being replaced by fully automated and computer-guided technologies.



A flourishing aviation industry, along with rapid modernization of airports across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increasing number of flight passengers, coupled with frequent terrorist threats, has escalated the airport security concerns. Additionally, the growth of international trade and the rise in tourism across the globe has also impacted the aviation industry, which further drives the necessity for these systems. Moreover, technological advancements such as the utilization of robots for the baggage handling process along with endeavors such as the establishment of new airports and expansion of existing terminals are also expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Other factors contributing to the market growth include enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) by the market players to develop more advanced product variants with quick turnaround time and increased capacity. For instance, Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics GmBH (SPPAL-Germany) renewed its contract with Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) in the year 2015, which aimed for the renovation of the BHS at Terminal 1 and 3 for offering a capacity of more than 4800 bags per hour. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global airport baggage handling system market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Siemens, Vanderlande, Daifuku Company, Pteris Global, Beumer Group, Fives Group, G&S Airport Conveyer, Grenzebach Maschinenbau, BCS Group, Logplan, Glidepath Group, Ansir Systems, Babcock International Group, SITA, etc.



