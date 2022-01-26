Worldwide Alopecia Drugs Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cipla, Micro Labs and Merck Among Otehrs

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alopecia Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Alopecia Types, Drugs, Route of Administration, Gender, Sales Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Alopecia Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 869.4 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1462.35 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.96%.



The major factor contributing to the growth of the alopecia drug market is the rising awareness about alopecia owing to rising stress levels, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal changes, and hereditary conditions. Furthermore, the rise in pollution and the growing geriatric population have increased the cases of hair loss.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of cancer, hypertension, depression, etc., leading to hair loss, has raised the demand for the alopecia drugs market. However, as alopecia is not a life-threatening condition and lacks proper approved treatment, various patients do not opt for the treatment, which has hindered the market.

The increasing research and development for novel drug treatment of alopecia are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Global Alopecia Drugs Market is segmented based on Alopecia Types, Drugs, Route of Administration, Gender, Sales Channel, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical, Ranbaxy, Aurobindo, Accord Healthcare, Taisho Pharmaceutical, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Alopecia Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Alopecia Drugs

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diseases and Drugs Inducing Alopecia

4.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Of Medicine

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Ongoing Research and Development in Alopecia Drugs

4.3.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Emerging Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Adoption of Substitutes

4.4.2 Discontinuation and Low Adoption of Treatment

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Alopecia Types

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alopecia Areata

6.3 Alopecia Totalis

6.4 Alopecia Universalis

6.5 Cicatricial Alopecia

6.6 Traction Alopecia

6.7 Tinea Capitis

6.8 Androgenetic Alopecia

6.9 Anagen Effluvium

6.10 Others



7 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Drugs

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vasodilators (Minoxidil)

7.3 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors (Finasteride)

7.4 Corticosteroids

7.5 Others



8 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Injectable

8.3 Oral

8.4 Topical



9 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Gender

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Men

9.3 Women



10 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Prescriptions

10.3 OTC



11 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.3.3 Chile

11.3.4 Colombia

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Netherlands

11.4.7 Sweden

11.4.8 Russia

11.4.9 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Sri Lanka

11.5.9 Thailand

11.5.10 Rest of APAC

11.6 Middle-East and Africa

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cipla

13.2 Sun Pharmaceutical

13.3 Micro Labs

13.4 Torrent Pharma

13.5 Indiabulls Pharmaceutical

13.6 Johnson & Johnson

13.7 Merck

13.8 Kirkland Signature

13.9 Histogen

13.10 GlaxoSmithKline

13.11 L`Oreal

13.12 Concert Pharmaceuticals

13.13 Aurobindo

13.14 Accord Healthcare

13.15 Ranbaxy

13.16 Taisho Pharmaceutical

13.17 Theradome

13.18 Intas Pharmaceuticals

13.19 Abbott

13.20 Avacor

13.21 Glenmark



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj4329

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets