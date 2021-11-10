Worldwide Ammonium Nitrate Industry to 2026 - Demand for Explosives in Defense Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammonium Nitrate Market Research Report by Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ammonium Nitrate Market size was estimated at USD 17.70 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 18.58 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% reaching USD 24.17 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ammonium Nitrate Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market, including Austin Powder Holdings Company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Enaex S.A, EuroChem Group AG, Incitec Pivot Limited, Neochim PLC, Orica Limited., OSTCHEM Holding AG, San Corporation, and URALCHEM Holding P.L.C.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Need for nitrogen rich fertilizers to increase the agriculture produce from limited arable land

5.2.2. Proliferation in construction and mining sector

5.2.3. Robust infrastructure development in developing economies

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Volatile price of nitric acid

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Emerging expansion and remodeling of older production facilities along with manufacture of new ammonium nitrate plants

5.4.2. Demand for explosives in defense sector

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Numerous environmental regulations for storage, transport, and packaging



6. Ammonium Nitrate Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Explosives

6.3. Fertilizers



7. Ammonium Nitrate Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Agriculture

7.3. Civil and Commercial Explosives

7.4. Military Explosives

7.5. Mining and Quarrying



8. Americas Ammonium Nitrate Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Ammonium Nitrate Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ammonium Nitrate Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Austin Powder Holdings Company

12.2. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

12.3. Enaex S.A

12.4. EuroChem Group AG

12.5. Incitec Pivot Limited

12.6. Neochim PLC

12.7. Orica Limited.

12.8. OSTCHEM Holding AG

12.9. San Corporation

12.10. URALCHEM Holding P.L.C.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thfgp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

