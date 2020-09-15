Worldwide Ampoules Packaging Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ampoules Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ampoules Packaging market accounted for $3.97 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. High demand for tamper-proof pharmaceutical product packaging, safety regulations in medicinal packaging and rising number of infections and outbreaks are propelling market growth. However, concerns about the dumping of used ampoules are hampering market growth.



Ampoules are the tiny vials which are sealed to conserve the solid or liquid. Ampoules are generally used for packaging injection drugs. Ampoules packaging is mainly utilized to protect liquid or solution from air and contaminants. Ampoules packaging helps in maintaining the sterility of drugs.



Based on the material, the glass segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its barrier properties that prevent oxygen and water vapour from blending with drug compounds. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing allergies and health acquired infections in the U.S. which have led to an increase in the number of drugs and vaccines.



Some of the key players profiled in the Ampoules Packaging Market include Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer AG, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, James Alexander Corporation, Global Pharmatech Pvt Ltd, Schott AG, Friedrich & Dimmock, ESSCO Glass, CordenPharma, BMT Corporation, Amposan SA, Sandfire Scientific, and AAPL Solutions.



