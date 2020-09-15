Worldwide Ampoules Packaging Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
Sep 15, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ampoules Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ampoules Packaging market accounted for $3.97 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. High demand for tamper-proof pharmaceutical product packaging, safety regulations in medicinal packaging and rising number of infections and outbreaks are propelling market growth. However, concerns about the dumping of used ampoules are hampering market growth.
Ampoules are the tiny vials which are sealed to conserve the solid or liquid. Ampoules are generally used for packaging injection drugs. Ampoules packaging is mainly utilized to protect liquid or solution from air and contaminants. Ampoules packaging helps in maintaining the sterility of drugs.
Based on the material, the glass segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its barrier properties that prevent oxygen and water vapour from blending with drug compounds. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing allergies and health acquired infections in the U.S. which have led to an increase in the number of drugs and vaccines.
Some of the key players profiled in the Ampoules Packaging Market include Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer AG, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, James Alexander Corporation, Global Pharmatech Pvt Ltd, Schott AG, Friedrich & Dimmock, ESSCO Glass, CordenPharma, BMT Corporation, Amposan SA, Sandfire Scientific, and AAPL Solutions.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ampoules Packaging Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vitreous China
5.3 Quartz
5.4 Plastic
5.5 Glass
5.6 Metal
6 Global Ampoules Packaging Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
7 Global Ampoules Packaging Market, By End user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pharmaceutical
7.3 Personal Care and Cosmetic
7.4 Industrial
7.5 Diagnostics
7.6 Chemical
8 Global Ampoules Packaging Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG
10.2 Stevanato Group
10.3 Gerresheimer AG
10.4 Adelphi Healthcare Packaging
10.5 Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV
10.6 James Alexander Corporation
10.7 Global Pharmatech Pvt Ltd
10.8 Schott AG
10.9 Friedrich & Dimmock
10.10 ESSCO Glass
10.11 CordenPharma
10.12 BMT Corporation
10.13 Amposan SA
10.14 Sandfire Scientific
10.15 AAPL Solutions
