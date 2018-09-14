Worldwide Analysis & Outlook on the $63.3Bn Cardiovascular Devices Market (2017-2018 to 2023)

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cardiovascular Devices Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiovascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2017 to 2023. The market is projected to reach a size of US$63.314 billion by 2023 from US$45.348 billion in 2017.

North America has been able to maintain a significant share in the global cardiovascular devices market due to increase in the adoption of advanced surgical treatments, rising awareness of commercially available products and the presence of advanced healthcare services to a targeted patient pool.

Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is the world's third-largest economy with a high standard of living, safety, and a vision to achieve sustainable healthcare system by 2035 and is also a reservoir of an aging population undergoing cardiac related surgeries and treatment.

Other drivers include rapid technological advances, an inclination of increasing number of people towards a healthy living, growing prevalence of heart diseases and preference to the minimally invasive technologies over conventional ones.

In addition, the booming medical tourism industry is expected to further aid to the demand for Cardiovascular devices in countries like India where reduced costs and the latest medical technologies are the key attractions.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process and Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

4.8. Product Pipeline



5. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cardiac Rhythm Management devices

5.3. Interventional Cardiac devices

5.4. Peripheral Vascular devices

5.5. Ventricular assist devices

5.6. Structural heart devices

5.7. Imaging devices

5.8. Others



6. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast by Gender (US$ Billion)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Male

6.3. Female



7. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast by Age Group (US$ Billion)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 0-20

7.3. 45-54

7.4. 55-64

7.5. 65-74

7.6. Above 75 years



8. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast by Applications (US$ Billion)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Open Heart Surgery

8.3. Minimally Invasive Surgeries

8.4. Beating heart/Off-pump heart surgery



9. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.3. South America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

9.6. Asia Pacific (APAC)



10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Market Share Analysis

10.2. Investment Analysis

10.3. Recent Deals

10.4. Strategies of Key Players



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Medtronic

11.2. GE Healthcare

11.3. Boston Scientific

11.4. Edwards Lifesciences

11.5. Abbott Laboratories

11.6. Johnson & Johnson

11.7. Getinge

11.8. Terumo

11.9. W.L. Gore & Associates

11.10. Lepu Medical Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5xv3x/worldwide?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

